Amazon, Airbnb, and Petco Among The Top Companies Awarded, Offering
Perks Such as Dog Parks, Pet Adoption Stipends, and “Pawternity” Leave
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TheDogPeople--In advance of National Take Your Dog to Work Day on June 21, Rover.com,
the world’s largest network of 5-star pet sitters and dog walkers,
released its inaugural ‘Best
Dog-Friendly Companies’ list today which ranks the top 100
workplaces across the U.S. for dog lovers to work. The top dog-friendly
company went to Amazon and the list also includes companies such as
Airbnb, Petco, Salesforce and Chewy.com. As a dog-friendly office
itself, Rover understands the many benefits of allowing pet parents to
have their furry friends by their side each day at work.
Today, 40% of all workers feel overworked and pressured, and dogs can
offer much-needed relief in an office environment.1 According
to the International Journal of Workplace Health Management, employees
with access to pets at work are less stressed and more productive.
The benefits of a dog-friendly office also impact workplace
satisfaction. A recent Rover survey of more than 1,200 U.S. dog owners
found that 75% of pet parents who are able to bring their furry family
members to the office are more likely to stay with their current
employer.2 They’re more engaged too—two-thirds of employees
who currently bring their dog to work feel strongly that they’re more
likely to approach and start a conversation with a coworker if they have
a dog with them.
Phil Tedeschi, Rover’s human-animal behavior expert and executive
director of the Institute for Human-Animal Connection at the University
of Denver, indicates that having pets in the workplace is often welcomed
by many employees, not just pet parents. “The bond between humans and
animals is good for human health and can build connections in the work
environment,” he said. “Pets often allow for engagement and shared
activity, in turn strengthening bonds among coworkers.”
While more and more companies are becoming dog friendly, Rover set out
to find which are doing it best and polled more than 100 dog-friendly
companies across the U.S. The companies were scored against data Rover
collected from pet parents on what they value most, including the total
number of dogs allowed in the office, dog and pet parent perks, and
office amenities geared towards pups. Top perks offered by several of
the companies listed include dog parks on campus, pet adoption fee
stipends, pet bereavement, and “pawternity” leave.
“Company culture is one of the most important factors that attracts
talent to a workplace and tends to keep them there,” said Jovana
Teodorovic, Rover’s head of people and culture. “While having dogs at
the office brings the obvious playfulness and endless wagging tails, it
also heightens employees’ emotional intelligence, helping them feel more
comfortable opening up with one another. Fostering this kind of
environment is one of Rover’s key cultural pillars, and we’re thrilled
to see more companies hopping on board,” she added.
Best Dog-Friendly Offices in 2019 - Top 15
For more information on each company’s dog-specific perks, check out the
full list here.
1. Amazon (Seattle, WA)
2. Procore Technologies (Carpinteria, CA)
3. Trupanion (Seattle, WA)
4. PetSmart (Phoenix, AZ)
5. Airbnb (San Francisco, CA)
6. Nestle Purina Petcare (St. Louis, MO)
7. Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. (San Diego, CA)
8. Zogics (Lenox, MA)
9. Ceros (New York, NY)
10. Uber (San Francisco, CA)
11. Salesforce (San Francisco, CA)
12. Chewy.com (Dania Beach, FL & Boston, MA)
13. Sittercity (Chicago, IL)
14. Ookla (Seattle, WA)
15. Splendid Spoon (Brooklyn, NY)
1 According to studies cited by the National Institute for
Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)
2 Rover survey conducted via SurveyMonkey in March 2019 among
1,238 U.S. adult dog owners who work in an office.
Ranking Methodology
Rover’s 2019 Best Dog-Friendly Offices were awarded based on Rover’s
proprietary ranking which polled more than 100 dog-friendly companies
across the U.S. Each company was awarded points based on key
dog-friendly criteria including number of dogs allowed in the office,
dog and pet parent perks, and amenities.
