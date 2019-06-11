Amazon, Airbnb, and Petco Among The Top Companies Awarded, Offering

Perks Such as Dog Parks, Pet Adoption Stipends, and “Pawternity” Leave

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TheDogPeople--In advance of National Take Your Dog to Work Day on June 21, Rover.com,

the world’s largest network of 5-star pet sitters and dog walkers,

released its inaugural ‘Best

Dog-Friendly Companies’ list today which ranks the top 100

workplaces across the U.S. for dog lovers to work. The top dog-friendly

company went to Amazon and the list also includes companies such as

Airbnb, Petco, Salesforce and Chewy.com. As a dog-friendly office

itself, Rover understands the many benefits of allowing pet parents to

have their furry friends by their side each day at work.

Today, 40% of all workers feel overworked and pressured, and dogs can

offer much-needed relief in an office environment.1 According

to the International Journal of Workplace Health Management, employees

with access to pets at work are less stressed and more productive.

The benefits of a dog-friendly office also impact workplace

satisfaction. A recent Rover survey of more than 1,200 U.S. dog owners

found that 75% of pet parents who are able to bring their furry family

members to the office are more likely to stay with their current

employer.2 They’re more engaged too—two-thirds of employees

who currently bring their dog to work feel strongly that they’re more

likely to approach and start a conversation with a coworker if they have

a dog with them.

Phil Tedeschi, Rover’s human-animal behavior expert and executive

director of the Institute for Human-Animal Connection at the University

of Denver, indicates that having pets in the workplace is often welcomed

by many employees, not just pet parents. “The bond between humans and

animals is good for human health and can build connections in the work

environment,” he said. “Pets often allow for engagement and shared

activity, in turn strengthening bonds among coworkers.”

While more and more companies are becoming dog friendly, Rover set out

to find which are doing it best and polled more than 100 dog-friendly

companies across the U.S. The companies were scored against data Rover

collected from pet parents on what they value most, including the total

number of dogs allowed in the office, dog and pet parent perks, and

office amenities geared towards pups. Top perks offered by several of

the companies listed include dog parks on campus, pet adoption fee

stipends, pet bereavement, and “pawternity” leave.

“Company culture is one of the most important factors that attracts

talent to a workplace and tends to keep them there,” said Jovana

Teodorovic, Rover’s head of people and culture. “While having dogs at

the office brings the obvious playfulness and endless wagging tails, it

also heightens employees’ emotional intelligence, helping them feel more

comfortable opening up with one another. Fostering this kind of

environment is one of Rover’s key cultural pillars, and we’re thrilled

to see more companies hopping on board,” she added.

Best Dog-Friendly Offices in 2019 - Top 15

For more information on each company’s dog-specific perks, check out the

full list here.

1. Amazon (Seattle, WA)

2. Procore Technologies (Carpinteria, CA)

3. Trupanion (Seattle, WA)

4. PetSmart (Phoenix, AZ)

5. Airbnb (San Francisco, CA)

6. Nestle Purina Petcare (St. Louis, MO)

7. Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. (San Diego, CA)

8. Zogics (Lenox, MA)

9. Ceros (New York, NY)

10. Uber (San Francisco, CA)

11. Salesforce (San Francisco, CA)

12. Chewy.com (Dania Beach, FL & Boston, MA)

13. Sittercity (Chicago, IL)

14. Ookla (Seattle, WA)

15. Splendid Spoon (Brooklyn, NY)

1 According to studies cited by the National Institute for

Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)

2 Rover survey conducted via SurveyMonkey in March 2019 among

1,238 U.S. adult dog owners who work in an office.

About Rover.com

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover.com® is the world’s largest

and most trusted network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers. Rover

connects dog and cat owners with pet care whenever they need it.

Millions of services have been booked on Rover, including pet sitting,

dog walking, in-home boarding, drop-in visits and doggy day care.

As The Dog People™, Rover makes it easier for people to have pet love in

their lives through the Rover Guarantee, 24/7 support, vet

consultations, and GPS walk tracking. And by sharing expertise on

TheDogPeople.com—one of the world’s top pet blogs—Rover provides tips

and articles that delight, inform, and enhance the bond between people

and their pets. To learn more about Rover, please visit http://www.rover.com.

Ranking Methodology

Rover’s 2019 Best Dog-Friendly Offices were awarded based on Rover’s

proprietary ranking which polled more than 100 dog-friendly companies

across the U.S. Each company was awarded points based on key

dog-friendly criteria including number of dogs allowed in the office,

dog and pet parent perks, and amenities.

