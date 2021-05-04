Roxgold to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2021 & Reschedules AGM to Follow Special Meeting for Proposed Transaction with Fortuna

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) announces that the Company will release its financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter 2021 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after the North American markets close.

In addition, Roxgold has scheduled a special meeting of shareholders to approve the proposed business combination transaction with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. on Monday, June 28, 2021. Roxgold is also rescheduling its annual meeting of shareholders to take place promptly following the special meeting on June 28, 2021. The record date for both the annual and special meetings will be Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

