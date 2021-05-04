 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roxgold to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2021 & Reschedules AGM to Follow Special Meeting for Proposed Transaction with Fortuna

Roxgold to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2021 & Reschedules AGM to Follow Special Meeting for Proposed Transaction with Fortuna

  • Updated

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) announces that the Company will release its financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter 2021 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after the North American markets close.

In addition, Roxgold has scheduled a special meeting of shareholders to approve the proposed business combination transaction with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. on Monday, June 28, 2021. Roxgold is also rescheduling its annual meeting of shareholders to take place promptly following the special meeting on June 28, 2021. The record date for both the annual and special meetings will be Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.

Contacts

Graeme Jennings, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

416-203-6401

gjennings@roxgold.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tucson Electric turns on big renewable-energy projects

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News