Royalty Advocate Launches Game-Changing SaaS Mineral Management Platform

Royalty Advocate Builds an Affordable Platform for Mineral Owners
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royalty Advocate, the mineral management software company, emerged from stealth mode today and introduced a new mineral management SaaS platform that will enhance the capabilities of mineral owners. Royalty Advocate offers mineral owners an all-in-one SaaS software platform to gain insights and analytics for effective mineral management.
Royalty Advocate was built specifically for mineral owners, by mineral owners - motivated to bring an all-in-one platform that could accommodate every type of user. From high-power users to the smaller mom-and-pop users, Royalty Advocate provides an affordable and powerful platform for everyone. Solutions for mineral management have been an area for rapid innovation and growth; Royalty Advocate’s game-changing platform is a month-to-month subscription equipped with an easy sign-up and go feature, without contracts.
The launch of the SaaS platform is a culmination of new capabilities that further enable mineral owners to effectively manage asset performance. The release includes the following, among many others, with more planned:
The platform consists of three core modules: cash flow, land management and well data.
Two plan options, the basic plan starting at $9, and the pro plan starting at $39.
A cloud based solution built to filter and find documents faster.
Analytics and insights offering mineral owners unprecedented views of revenue statements.
“Royalty Advocate believes in putting powerful technology in the hands of mineral owners, so they can make confident decisions based on analytics and insights of their assets,” said Jarrett Parker, Royalty Advocate founder. “We have developed a SaaS platform that offers mineral owners an affordable solution to mineral management, and we’re confident that they will appreciate the capabilities it offers.”
About Royalty Advocate
Founded in 2016 and based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Royalty Advocate’s mission is to enhance the capabilities of mineral owners, and provide them with the tools to effectively manage their assets. Royalty Advocate offers mineral owners an all-in-one SaaS software platform to gain insights and analytics for effective mineral management. Built for mineral owners, by mineral owners.
