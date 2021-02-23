RUME Creates Video Asset Highlighting Unique Renovation Strategy

Headquartered in Chicago, RUME USA is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm targeting multifamily assets in strategic markets throughout the United States. Its founding principals have a wide breadth of diverse real estate experience over their respective entrepreneurial journeys and since 2010 have created a set of value creation strategies that they believe to be reliable, profitable, and, most importantly, scalable while mitigating risk. Since 2010, RUME has owned, managed, and re-positioned nearly 4,500 units across the country utilizing one of the most innovative in-house strategies (Community Occupied Rapid Renovation, or CORR) with the goal of enhancing the value of its multifamily assets. RUME’s advanced technology platform and business operating system enables it to renovate an apartment community at four units per day without occupancy interruption. www.rumeusa.com