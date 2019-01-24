Tucson businessman Edmund Marquez shared some of his super powers with local entrepreneurs at Startup Coffee this week.
Marquez, 45, is a third-generation entrepreneur. He owns the second-largest Hispanic-owned Allstate agency. He’s also a board member of Rio Nuevo, Tucson’s downtown revitalization district.
On the power of hard work
"Age doesn’t matter, race doesn’t matter, all that matters is the result when you go to work and you kick ass."
On the power of priorities
At one point in his 20s, Marquez was running 10 companies — including an auto dealership, an insurance agency, several gas stations, and a real estate investment company.
"But if you take an excellent business person and you spread them across 10 companies, they’re all kind of mediocre."
At a low point in the 2008 economic downturn, he shut down the dealership, filed bankruptcy, lost his house right before Christmas, and found himself unable to buy the groceries his family needed.
"It is the best thing that ever happened to me. It was so good for me. Because it actually got me to stop. It was like all the noise stopped for a second. And I said to myself, ‘You have an amazing opportunity to reinvent yourself. What do you want to be?’"
Marquez said he started prioritizing being a great father and husband, taking care of his health, running one great business, and getting involved in the economic development of Tucson.
On the power of mentorship
Marquez’s mentor is Tucson auto dealer Jim Click. Marquez said he admired Jim Click so much that he bought an auto dealership in his 20s because he wanted to be like him.
When Marquez started re-inventing himself after 2008, he started riding his bike up Mt. Lemmon, where he’d pass Jim Click and he’d shout out “Hi e’rybody!” (Click’s advertising slogan) until he got to know him and Click invited him to join his cycling team.
What has he learned from Click?
"1) You take care of yourself. Make sure you’re healthy, you’re happy, you’re well read, you travel, you’re sleeping well, you’re really concentrating on your self. 2) You take care of your family. You’re spending time with them, they’re well traveled, they’re eating healthy food, they’re sleeping well, they’re educated. 3) You take care of your business. You make sure your business is running on all cylinders and it is kicking ass. 4) You give back to your community. Because that’s where your family lives and that’s where your company thrives."
Now Marquez mentors others.
On the power of your network
“You are who your friends are, so I surround myself with absolute champions. I consciously do that. I get to hang around the titans of Tucson.”
On the power of being your own cheerleader
"There’s something in your life in which you’re your own worst enemy — and you know it. It could be ‘I gotta have that extra doughnut,’ ‘I know I should exercise but I don’t,’ or ‘I know if I made an extra 10 phone calls today I’d be better off but I just don’t feel like it.’ Imagine if you were your biggest cheerleader? What would you accomplish? What would you get done during the day if you were your biggest cheerleader instead of your own worst enemy?"
On the power of authenticity
"Being real, man. Doing what you say you’re going to do." Be known as someone who is dependable, Marquez said.
On the power of being a morning person
Marquez wakes up around 4:30 a.m. "I think it is such an advantage in life when you’re up before everybody else. I feel like it’s a secret that nobody else knows. It’s like a secret society. … By 7:00 a.m. I’ve done more things than most people get done by 2:00 p.m."