TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture is pleased to announce it has named Mark Reddie Managing Principal of its Tempe office. Reddie joined RVi as Vice President in 2018 after the firm’s successful acquisition and integration of LVA Urban Design Studio, where Mark managed planning and development projects for over 15 years.
“Mark is a proven leader with an exceptional understanding of the Phoenix market. We know he will serve our Tempe office well in this new position,” RVi President Chris Crawford said.
Mark began his career in the public sector as a project manager and plan reviewer for the City of Phoenix. Since joining LVA in 2003, Mark has shepherded some of the Phoenix and Tucson areas’ largest and most complex developments through the planning and entitlement process, including Rancho Mercado, Mystic at Lake Pleasant Heights, Marisol Ranch, and Surprise Foothills. He is an active member of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and serves on the Residential Neighborhood Development National Product Council and the ULI Arizona Membership Committee. He is also a member of Valley Partnership and currently serves as board President for The Lakes of Tempe Homeowners Association where he lives.
In his new role, Mark will be responsible for the overall management of the Tempe office, including hiring and staff development, financial management, project management, and business development. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue growing our office and our client relationships in the Arizona market. We have an incredibly talented team of planners and landscape architects that I am proud to work with every day,” Reddie said.
Mark also serves as Director of Planning for the Tempe office and is joined by Doug Craig, PLA, Vice President and Director of Landscape Architecture for the Tempe office. RVi provides comprehensive planning and landscape architecture services and is currently working on a number of high-profile developments, including the 777 Tower at ASU’s Novus Innovation Corridor, Harvest at Queen Creek, Sky Crossing, the New Tower Addition at the Chandler Regional Medical Center, City North, as well as a variety of residential and mixed-use master plans throughout the Valley. Since joining forces with LVA, RVi is now one of the largest firms of its kind in the Phoenix area.
Founded in 1982, RVi has offices in Austin, Houston, and Tempe. The firm provides planning and landscape architecture services in a variety of market sectors, including master-planned communities, commercial developments, parks and open space, and academic and medical campuses, among others. The firm is credited with work on notable local projects such as Sun City Grand, Anthem, Victory at Verrado, Estancia, Greyhawk, Mayo Hospital, and Encore at Eastmark.
