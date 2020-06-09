Ryan Named One of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for Eighth Consecutive Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ryan--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named one of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for the eighth consecutive year. Voted on by employees, winners are selected based on comprehensive surveys measuring culture, employee experiences, workplace policies, and leadership.
“We are honored to be selected as a top workplace in Arizona for the eighth consecutive year,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer of Ryan. “Our Arizona professionals deserve to be recognized for their role in fostering the employee-centric culture we have created at Ryan.”
“This year, 125 companies were selected based on the results of very high favorable employee survey scores, averaging 90% overall survey results and an impressive 91% overall employee engagement. This level of performance for Arizona companies is about three times the national average when compared to Gallup’s recent reporting of U.S. engagement at about 33% favorable,” says Denise Gredler, Founder and CEO for BestCompaniesAZ, program consulting partner. “These winners should be very proud of their Top Companies status, for this presents a powerful opportunity to attract and retain the very best talent.”
The Arizona Republic, azcentral.com, BestCompaniesAZ, and Best Companies Group manage this annual statewide awards program.
About Ryan
Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an eight-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,800 professionals and associates serves over 16,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.
Contacts
Tom Gray
Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer
Ryan
972.934.0022
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.