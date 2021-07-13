Ryan Named One of the Top Workplaces in Arizona by azcentral

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named to the inaugural list of Top Workplaces in Arizona by azcentral. Ryan was previously recognized for workplace excellence eight times by azcentral and its former survey partner.
“What a tremendous honor it is to be named as one of the top workplaces in Arizona,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer of Ryan. “I am incredibly proud of our team members in Scottsdale who embody our values and embrace our dynamic culture, allowing us all to achieve personal and professional success. Thank you for your dedication to solidifying Ryan’s reputation as a top workplace in one of the fastest-growing states in the USA.”
Voted on by employees, winners are selected based on an anonymous and comprehensive survey measuring 15 cultural drivers that are critical to an organization’s success, including employee experiences, workplace policies, and leadership. The survey program was administered by third-party employee engagement partner, Energage, LLC.
“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”
The full list of Top Workplaces can be found here.
