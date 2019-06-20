MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, today announced that it has awarded Ken Bilyea with the title of 2019 Ryder Top Technician and a $50,000 cash prize. The Ryder Top Technician (“Top Tech”) Recognition Program hosted its 18th annual final competition at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
Ryder’s annual Top Tech competition highlights the value Ryder places on its technicians, the importance of technical training for ensuring the quality maintenance of more than 272,000 vehicles, and a commitment to quality customer service for Ryder’s commercial lease and maintenance customers. Out of Ryder’s 6,300 U.S. and Canada-based technicians, more than 2,800 applied to be measured on their technical training qualifications, outstanding customer service performance, and quality workmanship.
“Ryder technicians lay the foundation for us to deliver the best service in the industry, and this competition is my favorite way to recognize their indisputable skills and raise the bar for future technicians,” said Robert Sanchez, Ryder Chairman and CEO. “Congratulations to Ken Bilyea for earning this year’s Top Tech honor. Ken’s dedication to excellence is a shining example of why customers trust Ryder to deliver high quality, reputable customer service, and vehicle uptime rooted in knowledge and continuous education.”
Mr. Bilyea, along with this year’s seven other finalists, advanced through three demanding rounds of written tests and hands-on competitions to compete for the top honor in the final national round. The top competing finalists, in addition to Mr. Bilyea, were as follows:
Cody Morris of Hebron, Kentucky
James Carlson of Tigard, Oregon
Keith Kuzora of Glen Burnie, Maryland
Ken Bilyea of London, Ontario, Canada
Ricky Grivel of Phoenix, Arizona
Wade Robinson of London, Ontario, Canada
Wayne Beil of Hebron, Kentucky
Zack Thomas of New Bedford, Massachusetts
Ryder Top Tech finalists, Wade Robinson of London, Ontario, and Cody Morris of Hebron, KY, placed second and third, respectively. For the final round, the technicians went head-to-head in a series of rigorous hands-on skills tests across 10 truck workstations within the Indiana Convention Center. Rotating every 25 minutes under careful eye of 10 judges, competitors assessed stations for issues involving vehicle electronics, preventive maintenance, and air conditioning, among others. In addition to Bilyea winning the grand prize, each finalist received a $10,000 cash prize, and a week of fun around Indianapolis.
“Since its creation in 2002, Top Tech continues to be an anticipated celebration of the best technicians in the industry,” said Dennis Cooke, President of Global Fleet Management Solutions, Ryder. “We are honored to be the chosen employer of these technicians whose unparalleled technical skills, workmanship, and dedication to continuous learning inspires future generations of Ryder employees. Congratulations to Ken Bilyea, the regional finalists, and to all those who competed in this year’s competition.”
Highlights of the week-long event can be found on Ryder’s Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages. For event photos, email jonathan_c_mayor@ryder.com.
To search for available technician positions in your area, click here.
About Ryder
Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com or our newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Contacts
Jonathan Mayor
(305) 500-3161
Amy Federman
(305) 500-4989