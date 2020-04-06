S. Arizona brewery, distilleries diversify with hand sanitizers

Tucson’s Thunder Canyon Brewery has teamed up with Elgin Distillery to make hand sanitizer.

As the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, the need for hand sanitizer outweighs the need for vodka and rum, so some distilleries are using their facilities to produce hand sanitizer.

Flying Leap Vineyards & Distillery in Elgin also has jumped into the hand sanitizer business courtesy of a relaxation in the guidelines that allows these spirits makers to convert their stills into sanitizer operations.

“Our equipment can be used for multiple uses, including making hand sanitizer,” said Steve Tracy, who added distilled spirits four years ago to brewing beer at his downtown Thunder Canyon Brewstillery.

Tough times call for creative solutions, and for distilleries, one way to make ends meet after their tap and tasting rooms were closed to the public last month was to create a new business.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all bars and restaurant dining rooms closed in mid-March in response to the coronavirus.

And as consumers snapped up hand sanitizer in the early days of the pandemic, local spirits makers saw an opening: Turn their high-grade alcohol into hand sanitizer.