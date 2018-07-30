300 percent SaaS bookings growth and 11 percent revenue growth

spur Q2 results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc. today announced strong financial momentum and

customer demand for its software and software-as-a-service (SaaS)

solutions in the second quarter of 2018. These results underscore JDA’s

focus on delivering on digital supply chain transformations across its

end-to-end supply chain platform, delivering cognitive insights that

enable more intelligent, automated business decisions to help make

companies more competitive and profitable.

“Customer response to our JDA Luminate product line has been very

positive. With our recently

announced acquisition of Blue Yonder and our sights set on

delivering an Autonomous Supply ChainTM, we are infusing new,

innovative capabilities on the edge to further automate intelligent

decision-making,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, JDA.

“Also, I take this opportunity to acknowledge the JDA team that is

living our values and building a culture of operational excellence,

which has led to yet another quarter of delivering profitable growth

across each segment of our business.”

SaaS bookings accelerate in Q2, coupled with sustained profitable

growth across Product bookings

Q2 2018 Product (software and SaaS) bookings grew 14 percent

year-over-year (YoY) fueled by a 314 percent YoY increase in SaaS

bookings, marking JDA’s 10th consecutive quarter of double

digit product bookings growth on a YOY basis. Total revenue grew by 11

percent and product revenue grew 16 percent in Q2 2018 compared to the

same period last year. Q2 2018 Professional Services revenue also

demonstrated strong growth of 21 percent YoY. In addition, JDA’s cash

position is the strongest in more than five years.

Customer momentum continues to grow year over year

JDA closed seven product deals over $1 million in Q2 2018, continuing

the momentum seen in recent quarters for customers relying on JDA for

their large, transformational digital supply chain initiatives. JDA also

signed its largest SaaS deal in company history. JDA added 34 new

customers in Q2 2018, representing an increase of 36 percent versus Q1

2018, and an increase of 31 percent versus Q2 2017. Some of the

customers that selected or extended their footprint with JDA during the

quarter include:



  • Americas: Albertsons, Cabot Corp., Canadian Broadcasting Corp.,
    CEMEX, Cypress Semiconductor, DSV Air and Sea, Exel dba DHL Supply
    Chain, National Oilwell Varco, L.P., Penske Logistics, Royal Farms,
    Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, Tillys


  • APAC: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF), China Resources
    Vanguard Co. Ltd., Foodstuffs (NZ) Ltd., Landmark Corp., Lion
    Commercial Corp., MediaTek Inc., PT GarudaFood Putra Putri Jaya, PT
    Trans Retail (Transmart Carrefour Indonesia), Volkswagen FAW Engine
    (Dalian) Co. Ltd., Wilcon Depot, Yum! Restaurants Consulting
    (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.


  • EMEA: Bleckmann, Center Parcs, Comercial Grupo Anaya, DHL
    Supply Chain Management GmbH, Essity AB, IDS Borjomi Russia,
    Kemofarmacija d.d., Legrand, PEP, Pick n’ Pay, Royal FloraHolland,
    Système U

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering

today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to

customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster

and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.

More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software

and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase

speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our

world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of

the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.

Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Contacts

JDA Software, Inc.

Jolene Peixoto, +1 978-475-0524

Senior

Director, Corporate Communications

jolene.peixoto@jda.com

