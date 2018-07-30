300 percent SaaS bookings growth and 11 percent revenue growth
spur Q2 results
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software, Inc. today announced strong financial momentum and
customer demand for its software and software-as-a-service (SaaS)
solutions in the second quarter of 2018. These results underscore JDA’s
focus on delivering on digital supply chain transformations across its
end-to-end supply chain platform, delivering cognitive insights that
enable more intelligent, automated business decisions to help make
companies more competitive and profitable.
“Customer response to our JDA Luminate product line has been very
positive. With our recently
announced acquisition of Blue Yonder and our sights set on
delivering an Autonomous Supply ChainTM, we are infusing new,
innovative capabilities on the edge to further automate intelligent
decision-making,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, JDA.
“Also, I take this opportunity to acknowledge the JDA team that is
living our values and building a culture of operational excellence,
which has led to yet another quarter of delivering profitable growth
across each segment of our business.”
SaaS bookings accelerate in Q2, coupled with sustained profitable
growth across Product bookings
Q2 2018 Product (software and SaaS) bookings grew 14 percent
year-over-year (YoY) fueled by a 314 percent YoY increase in SaaS
bookings, marking JDA’s 10th consecutive quarter of double
digit product bookings growth on a YOY basis. Total revenue grew by 11
percent and product revenue grew 16 percent in Q2 2018 compared to the
same period last year. Q2 2018 Professional Services revenue also
demonstrated strong growth of 21 percent YoY. In addition, JDA’s cash
position is the strongest in more than five years.
Customer momentum continues to grow year over year
JDA closed seven product deals over $1 million in Q2 2018, continuing
the momentum seen in recent quarters for customers relying on JDA for
their large, transformational digital supply chain initiatives. JDA also
signed its largest SaaS deal in company history. JDA added 34 new
customers in Q2 2018, representing an increase of 36 percent versus Q1
2018, and an increase of 31 percent versus Q2 2017. Some of the
customers that selected or extended their footprint with JDA during the
quarter include:
Americas: Albertsons, Cabot Corp., Canadian Broadcasting Corp.,
CEMEX, Cypress Semiconductor, DSV Air and Sea, Exel dba DHL Supply
Chain, National Oilwell Varco, L.P., Penske Logistics, Royal Farms,
Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, Tillys
APAC: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF), China Resources
Vanguard Co. Ltd., Foodstuffs (NZ) Ltd., Landmark Corp., Lion
Commercial Corp., MediaTek Inc., PT GarudaFood Putra Putri Jaya, PT
Trans Retail (Transmart Carrefour Indonesia), Volkswagen FAW Engine
(Dalian) Co. Ltd., Wilcon Depot, Yum! Restaurants Consulting
(Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
EMEA: Bleckmann, Center Parcs, Comercial Grupo Anaya, DHL
Supply Chain Management GmbH, Essity AB, IDS Borjomi Russia,
Kemofarmacija d.d., Legrand, PEP, Pick n’ Pay, Royal FloraHolland,
Système U
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering
today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to
customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster
and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.
More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software
and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase
speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our
world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of
the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.
Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
