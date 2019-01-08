PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BIB?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#BIBlt;/agt;--The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) Best in

Business awards contest deadline is Jan. 31. Enter your work in the only

comprehensive set of awards honoring excellence in business journalism.

The Best in Business awards are given for stories produced during the

2018 calendar year and are given in 26 categories, including audio,

banking/finance, breaking news, economics, government, health/science,

investigative, international reporting, markets and personal finance. A

new category for newsletters was added this year. International

submissions in all categories are encouraged.

Winners will be selected by a panel of SABEW member judges and announced

in March. Honorees will be recognized at a reception and dinner at

SABEW’s spring conference, which will be hosted by the Walter Cronkite

School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University

in Phoenix.

Visit https://sabew.org/2018-best-in-business

for contest categories and guidelines. Please note that at least one

person’s name on work submitted to the competition must be a SABEW

member to be eligible. For more information, email bib@sabew.org.

SABEW’s mission is to encourage comprehensive reporting of economic

events without fear or favoritism and to increase members’ skills and

knowledge through continuous education.

SABEW supports press freedom highlighting the importance of journalism,

including the principle that fact-based reporting is necessary for the

health of robust democracies. SABEW advocates for full access to

financial and economic data, including information collected and

distributed by governments. Visit www.sabew.org

and follow us on Twitter @SABEW.

Contacts

Aimée O’Grady, SABEW

Phone: 602-496-5188

Email: aogrady@sabew.org

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles