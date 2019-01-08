PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BIB?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#BIBlt;/agt;--The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) Best in
Business awards contest deadline is Jan. 31. Enter your work in the only
comprehensive set of awards honoring excellence in business journalism.
The Best in Business awards are given for stories produced during the
2018 calendar year and are given in 26 categories, including audio,
banking/finance, breaking news, economics, government, health/science,
investigative, international reporting, markets and personal finance. A
new category for newsletters was added this year. International
submissions in all categories are encouraged.
Winners will be selected by a panel of SABEW member judges and announced
in March. Honorees will be recognized at a reception and dinner at
SABEW’s spring conference, which will be hosted by the Walter Cronkite
School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University
in Phoenix.
for contest categories and guidelines. Please note that at least one
person’s name on work submitted to the competition must be a SABEW
member to be eligible. For more information, email bib@sabew.org.
SABEW’s mission is to encourage comprehensive reporting of economic
events without fear or favoritism and to increase members’ skills and
knowledge through continuous education.
SABEW supports press freedom highlighting the importance of journalism,
including the principle that fact-based reporting is necessary for the
health of robust democracies. SABEW advocates for full access to
financial and economic data, including information collected and
distributed by governments. Visit www.sabew.org
and follow us on Twitter @SABEW.
