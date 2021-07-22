SABEW Best in Business Book Awards Entry Deadline is Aug. 9

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW), the leading association of business journalists, is accepting entries until August 9 in its Best in Business Book Awards.

The awards will recognize ground-breaking books that explore important modern business, investing and finance issues, companies, individuals or industries published from July 31, 2020 through July 31, 2021. The authors will be recognized by SABEW and awarded a $1,000 cash prize for the winner, and $500 each for two finalists.

“The past year has been a bonanza of business news, and we are excited to read and honor the best business books,” said Caleb Silver, SABEW president and the Best in Business Book awards chair.