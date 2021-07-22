SABEW Best in Business Book Awards Entry Deadline is Aug. 9

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW), the leading association of business journalists, is accepting entries until August 9 in its Best in Business Book Awards.
The awards will recognize ground-breaking books that explore important modern business, investing and finance issues, companies, individuals or industries published from July 31, 2020 through July 31, 2021. The authors will be recognized by SABEW and awarded a $1,000 cash prize for the winner, and $500 each for two finalists.
“The past year has been a bonanza of business news, and we are excited to read and honor the best business books,” said Caleb Silver, SABEW president and the Best in Business Book awards chair.
A prestigious panel of judges will select the best non-fiction books that demonstrate excellent reporting, writing and storytelling around a contemporary or historic business topic. The 2020 winner was “The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care – and How to Fix It” by Dr. Marty Makary, a surgeon and professor of surgery and public health at John Hopkins School of Medicine.
The submission deadline is 5 p.m. ET on August 9, 2021. To enter, visit https://sabewbib.awardsplatform.com/. Learn more about the contest at https://sabew.org/best-in-business-book-awards/.
The book awards are sponsored by Investopedia and run by (SABEW), the largest association of business journalists maintaining a membership of more than 3,000 members reporting worldwide. SABEW member newsrooms include Reuters, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, the Associated Press, The Globe and Mail, CNBC, NPR and the Washington Post and many more news organizations.
SABEW’s mission is to encourage comprehensive ethical reporting of economic events and increase members’ skills and knowledge through continuous education. SABEW supports press freedom and the principle that fact-based reporting is necessary for the health of robust democracies. SABEW is a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization.
Visit www.sabew.org and follow us on Twitter @SABEW. For contest questions, contact Tess McLaughlin at tmclaughlin@sabew.org.
Contacts
Tesia McLaughlin, SABEW
Phone: 602-496-5188