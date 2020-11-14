Sabino High School alum invest in Tucson office and retail space

“We found great architects and contractors,” Scott Douglas said. “The more we got involved, the more we liked it.”

They have stayed with the buildings as landlords and say the ones they chose were based on what they saw as potential.

“Any building that we felt could be turned into something special despite being undernourished for years,” Scott Douglas said. “That felt like an opportunity for us.”

Some people question their decision to keep investing in office and retail properties during a pandemic that has impacted both markets.

“We’re constantly asked the question as to what will happen post-pandemic, people saying, ‘We’re not going to need offices, movie theaters or classrooms,’ ” Scott Douglas said. “We don’t subscribe to that because work is more efficient from the office and those who are able to provide a safe work environment will encourage employees to return to work.”

As they have settled into their new/old home in Tucson, the couple say they will continue to look for investment opportunities to help the local economy.

“I can’t see stopping what we’re doing,” Scott Douglas said. “I see friends my age who are thinking of slowing down, and I want to keep going and find new opportunities.”

