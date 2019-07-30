CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FMS19--Everspin Technologies, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) persistent memory solutions, announced its partnership with Sage Microelectronics Corporation. Sage’s new Enterprise Grade Flash memory controller will provide native support for Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM memory. Sage Microelectronics controllers with Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM enable storage system designers to increase the reliability and performance of systems where high-performance data persistence is critical by delivering protection against power loss without the use of supercapacitors or batteries.
Sage is one of the market leaders in China’s SSD market segment offering SSD storage solutions and also delivering high-performance RAID/Port-Multiplier controllers. Sage provides cutting-edge, enterprise-class controllers for industries including, aerospace, automotive, industrial and data center storage solutions. Sage SSD ASIC controller with Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM part is one of the world’s 1st STT-MRAM powered SSD ASIC controllers and offers storage system designers more effective management of I/O streams, creating a higher degree of latency determinism. It also allows storage OEMs to significantly improve quality of service.
“As enterprise SSD manufacturers seek smaller form factors and increased performance, STT-MRAM delivers high-speed, non-volatile write buffer which enables higher performance and storage density,” said Rizwan Ahmed, Everspin Vice President of Marketing. “Everspin is excited to see the support for our 1 Gb STT-MRAM technology in Sage’s next-generation enterprise SSD controllers.”
“Adding native support for Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM to our controllers allows data centers and enterprises to protect against power failures, and dramatically improve quality of service,” said Jianjun Luo, Sage founder & CEO. “Everspin’s STT-MRAM is the best solution available for SSD designers to optimize footprint, performance, endurance, and reliability, and Everspin’s STT-MRAM will be incorporated into our complete ASICS product portfolio.”
Everspin will host multiple technical sessions at the MRAM Developer Day and Flash Memory Summit conferences in Santa Clara, California (Aug 5-8). Also visit Everspin at Booth #319 and Sage Micro at Booth #626 at FMS.
About Sage
Sage Microelectronics Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides integrated circuits and solutions for digital storage and data security applications as well as computer peripheral controller ICs. It offers MMC/eMMC/USB flash controllers, SSD controllers, bridge controllers, disk array and port-multiplier controllers as well as the modules built with these dedicated ICs. It also provides their unique features such as security and multiple partitions. The company acquired Initio Corp and expanded its business to computer peripheral bridge chips. Headquartered in Hangzhou City of China, it also has its R&D team in Beijing, Taipei and the Silicon Valley in California.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), delivering unprecedented performance, non-volatility, endurance and reliability for applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin is transforming the memory market with the largest and most diverse foundation of MRAM customers. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.
