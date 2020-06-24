Sahuarita commits $600,000 in local business aid during pandemic

Sahuarita commits $600,000 to help local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shown here is the Crossing at Sahuarita Shopping Center.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star 2018

The town of Sahuarita announced Wednesday it will commit $600,000 to launch a Business Safety and Recovery Program to help local businesses and mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

The program will provide eligible businesses with a maximum single assistance award of $10,000, town officials said in a news release.

"In addition to helping alleviate some of the financial pressures brought by the pandemic, the program seeks to also provide funding for businesses to implement health and safety measures for employees and customers to curb the spread of COVID-19," the release said.

“We want to do all that we can to help businesses weather this storm,” said Kelly Udall, manager of the town south of Tucson.

Applications will be available beginning Wednesday, July 1 at 8 a.m. at www.sahuaritaaz.gov. Applications will be accepted online and processed in the order they are received. The online application will close on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m., or when the budgeted funds have been expended.

To see eligibility requirements and to apply, visit www.sahuaritaaz.gov . Questions about the program may be emailed to econdev@sahuaritaaz.gov .

