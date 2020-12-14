Sale moves Tucson-based Mister Car Wash out of quick-lube business

Tucson-based Mister Car Wash is getting out of the quick-lube business with the sale of its 27 Mister Oil Change Express locations in seven states, not including Arizona, to Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Terms of the deal, which closed Dec. 11, were not disclosed.

Thirteen of the lube centers sold off are located in Texas, and the others are in Florida, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Washington and Wisconsin.

Former employees of Mister Oil Change should have bright futures with Valvoline, said John Lai, president and CEO of the privately owned Mister Car Wash, citing each company’s commitment to customer service. His company will focus on expanding its core car-wash business.

“We will continue to work as close neighbors, and we know that their success is our success,” Lai said in prepared remarks announcing the sale. “At the same time this sale allows Mister Car Wash to focus on expanding its car washes through new build locations and acquisitions.”

Valvoline Instant Oil Change is owned by Valvoline Inc., a major maker of automotive oils, additives and lubricants based in Lexington, Kentucky.