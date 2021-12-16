Salpointe junior wants to bottle Tucson family's horchata

Barrios has always been a fan of grandmother Christina’s horchata, made from a recipe handed down over three generations of Barrios. It was sweet, but not overly, and smooth, unlike some of the thicker, creamier horchata you can get from some Tucson restaurants and the make-at-home powders sold in stores.

When Barrios, who had taken an entrepreneurial innovation class in sixth grade, told his mom and grandmother he was planning to pitch the horchata idea for the StartUp Tucson program, neither was really surprised.

Barrios said he wants to bottle it and start small, selling it at local farmers markets before getting it into grocery stores.

“From there I want to go bigger, as far outside Tucson as possible,” he said not long after winning the judge’s award — one of two awards with nominal cash prizes given at the end of the program — for his product.

Christina Barrios had to attend the program classes with her grandson because he was too young, although Mikey did all of the talking, she said.

“I stayed in the background. It was on him,” she said. “I made the product but he presented it. He sold it. He did it all.”