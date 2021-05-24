Salt River Project Selects Emerson for Distribution Grid Modernization Project

“Our ADMS project with Emerson is a foundational part of our distribution enablement plan,” said Chris Campbell, senior director of distribution and telecom operations at SRP. “It will provide us with an enhanced technology platform to optimize grid asset utilization and implement advanced grid operations.”

Emerson’s OSI digital grid technologies offer an expandable and adaptable platform that enables a reliable, efficient electricity distribution network that is flexible to real-time needs.

“Emerson, through its OSI digital grid solutions business, has been a proud partner of SRP for many years, providing our energy management system technology for transmission grid management,” said Al Eliasen, president of Emerson’s OSI digital grid solutions business. “This project expands our expertise to the distribution grid, providing a uniform, scalable and secure platform throughout SRP’s generation, transmission and distribution assets.”