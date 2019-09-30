Delivers a seamless workflow to both patients and Artiva HCx users
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salucro Healthcare Solutions, a leading healthcare payment technology company, today announced a new payment integration with Ontario Systems. Salucro will integrate with the Ontario Systems Artiva HCx™ platform to offer cohesive payment workflows to Artiva HCx customers and help drive collection efficiencies.
With the continued rise in patient responsibility and pressure for Revenue Cycle teams to reduce their cost to collect, healthcare providers are looking for increased efficiencies from their collection teams and third-party partners. The new integration brings together market-leading workflow management and productivity tools with advanced payment functionality, delivering a seamless workflow to both patients and Artiva HCx users.
“We are so excited to expand our partnership with Ontario Systems with this new integration,” says Rebecca Truscott, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Salucro. “Our teams have always had complimentary visions, centered around delivering amazing patient financial experiences and driving agent productivity with great workflow tools. This latest collaboration brings these visions together in a way that will deliver very tangible results for our customers.”
Ontario Systems healthcare customers can now securely collect payments, set up recurring payment plans, manage transactions, and access 24/7 live chat from directly within the Artiva HCx workflow. The new integration supports single sign-on, prefills all relevant patient information, and masks call recordings at the point of collecting sensitive cardholder data to improve PCI compliance.
“We are pleased we can now offer this new integrated payment workflow functionality within our Artiva HCx solution,” said Steve Scibetta, Vice President and General Manager, Ontario Systems. “Partnering with a market-leader like Salucro enables us to enhance our technology and allows our customers to improve both collection efficiencies and patient satisfaction.”
The integration also eliminates the need for agents to toggle between multiple screens and payment systems in order to complete what is now a simple, streamlined, and secure patient payment transaction. Additionally, revenue recovery leaders no longer have to worry about cross-training their teams on multiple platforms and payment systems.
About Ontario Systems
Established in 1980, Ontario Systems is a leading provider of enterprise software designed to improve operations and revenue recovery for clients in the healthcare industry and the accounts receivable management (ARM) market as well as federal, state, and local governments. Headquartered in Muncie, IN, with additional offices in Vancouver, WA, and Albuquerque, NM, and 500+ employees in 28 states, Ontario Systems offers a full portfolio of leading software platforms including the Artiva family of products, FACS®, TCS®, RevQ®, and Ontario Omni®. Ontario Systems serves 600+ hospital network customers—including 5 of the 15 largest hospital networks—that actively manage over $40 billion in receivables collectively, as well as 8 of the 10 largest ARM companies and more than 600 federal, state, and municipal government clients in the U.S. To learn more about Ontario Systems, visit www.ontariosystems.com.
About Salucro
Salucro is a healthcare technology company, exclusively focused on patient payments. From online bill pay solutions to provider-facing payment integrations, the Salucro platform brings cohesive payment experiences to both healthcare providers, patients, and third-party collection agencies. Salucro offers 16+ payment options, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, and access to third-party financing. As a PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider, Salucro belongs to an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned HITRUST CSF Certified status, proving Salucro’s continued commitment to managing risk and improving payment security and compliance. To learn more visit www.salucro.com.
