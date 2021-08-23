Sana Announces Expansion into Arizona Market to Bring Affordable Health Care Benefits to Small Businesses

Expansion will give small businesses in Arizona a new option for high-quality health insurance for employees
Arizona is one of the fastest growing states in the country. As Sana weighed which states to expand, it carefully considered the fit between the unmet needs of small businesses and the health plans and care it provides
Sana will also be attending the Arizona SHRM Conference to showcase how it makes health benefits simple and cost effective for human resources professionals
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sana, a health care company that provides Fortune 500-level health benefits to small businesses at affordable prices, today announced their expansion into Arizona to offer comprehensive health care plans to small businesses throughout the state.
Starting today, Arizona-based companies can offer their employees benefit packages with full medical, dental, vision and more without network restrictions or hidden fees. Sana is known for affordable employer health plans, $0 virtual doctors’ appointments, low co-pays, 95% customer service satisfaction and access to world-class providers through its Sana Care ecosystem. In addition to virtual primary care, Sana gives employees access to virtual care providers that specialize in pediatrics, maternity, mental health.
“Sana gave our organization the confidence we needed to make changes to our medical insurance plans that benefitted both employees and company in comparison to our previous provider,” said Harrison Yaeger, Vice President of Operations at Stoplight. “Nearly one year into our term, I continue to hear positive feedback from our team, both new hires and long-time employees, about their satisfaction with Sana.”
Arizona’s employer health insurance market is currently dominated by large legacy carriers, and the lack of competition has resulted in rising costs for small businesses. While those carriers are more concerned with larger, enterprise-level businesses, Sana’s health plans are specifically built and priced for small businesses. From the unique way it accurately prices small groups, to providing access to high-quality care, to a customer experience rooted in giving every account a dedicated account manager, Sana tailors its plans to small groups in a way legacy carriers can not.
“This expansion will give Arizona businesses a new, cost-effective option for health insurance. Year after year, the cost of health care increases at an unmanageable rate. It’s time for a more innovative, purpose-built solution for small businesses,” said Will Young, Sana Co-founder and CEO. “Sana offers no network restrictions as well as top-rated options for virtual care, which has seen exponential growth in demand over the past year.”
Sana’s team will discuss the move into the Arizona market at the Arizona SHRM Conference, which provides HR professionals a new way of aligning HR practices with business leader’s strategies. The event begins today, August 24, at 8 am PST and is open to all HR professionals and business leaders looking for dynamic programming that can help them grow in their roles as well as assist with earning recertification credits.
About Sana
Sana provides small businesses with Fortune-500 level health care at prices they can afford. Through value-based care, the Sana Care ecosystem of world-class providers, direct primary care, and more, Sana is reducing the cost of high-quality care. Sana is making it easier than ever to administer benefits for employers and offers simplified health plans and top-notch customer service to employees. Sana is providing health care to small businesses that drives down costs while simultaneously delivering an exceptional quality of care.
Contacts
Media Contact
Sarah Armstrong