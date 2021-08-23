Sana Announces Expansion into Arizona Market to Bring Affordable Health Care Benefits to Small Businesses

Arizona’s employer health insurance market is currently dominated by large legacy carriers, and the lack of competition has resulted in rising costs for small businesses. While those carriers are more concerned with larger, enterprise-level businesses, Sana’s health plans are specifically built and priced for small businesses. From the unique way it accurately prices small groups, to providing access to high-quality care, to a customer experience rooted in giving every account a dedicated account manager, Sana tailors its plans to small groups in a way legacy carriers can not.

“This expansion will give Arizona businesses a new, cost-effective option for health insurance. Year after year, the cost of health care increases at an unmanageable rate. It’s time for a more innovative, purpose-built solution for small businesses,” said Will Young, Sana Co-founder and CEO. “Sana offers no network restrictions as well as top-rated options for virtual care, which has seen exponential growth in demand over the past year.”