Contract Provides $500,000 in 2019 With Four Additional Option Years
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a joint effort to promote the growth of Arizona’s optics industry, Arizona
Technology Council member Strategy1
today announced it has been awarded a Small Business Association (SBA)
contract. The contract includes $500,000 in 2019 as the base year and
four additional option years. In addition to the Council, key program
partners include Pima Community College, The University of Arizona Tech
Launch Arizona and Tech Parks Arizona.
In 2016, the Council signed a collaborative agreement with the Arizona
Optics Industry Association to create the Optics Valley Committee.
Optics Valley is an industry cluster with a mission to catalyze, convene
and connect optics, photonics, astronomy and supporting businesses
throughout Arizona.
“This SBA contract provides a huge boost to our ability to recruit
members and grow the Optics Valley Committee’s program services and
influence,” said John Dennis, president and co-founder, Strategy1, and
co-chairman of Optics Valley. “Our goal is to position Optics Valley as
the leading organization for galvanizing optics innovation and talent,
and to provide a central network for established optics leaders.”
Core initiatives outlined by the Optics Valley committee include:
Facilitating the growth of existing optics companies with proactive
workforce development, direct mentoring and coaching, and innovative
professional programs.
Promoting the formation and development of new entrepreneurial
companies for optics and photonics technologies and applications by
supporting existing incubator programs, applying focused assessments
and education.
Enhancing the visibility of the optics industry as a critical enabling
technology for the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” through active
community marketing program and participation in key industry
conferences and trade shows.
“We are dedicated to making the Optics Valley Committee the centerpiece
of an integrated, mutually supportive ecosystem that includes academics,
optics companies and support services,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the
Council’s president and CEO. “The SBA contract will provide the
additional resources needed to achieve our goal of making the Arizona
optics industry a recognized world leader in the innovation economy.”
Additional support for technology creation and invention will come from
The University of Arizona, especially its College of Optical Sciences,
BIO5 Institute and Steward Observatory. Networking and community support
will come from a wide variety of organizations, including the Arizona
Commerce Authority, Small Business Development Corporation, Startup
Tucson, Southern Arizona Leadership Conference and the Tucson Metro
Chamber.
For questions or to learn more about the Council’s Optic Valley
Committee, please visit www.OpticsValleyAZ.org.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association
for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse
professional business community, Council members work towards furthering
the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,
legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,
educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,
visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology
industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of
growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To
become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,
please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.
About Strategy1
Strategy1 is southern Arizona's leading business consultancy. The
company provides innovative and customized solutions that drive strategic
alignment of people, plans and processes. Clients range from
entrepreneurial technology companies to major corporations and community
organizations. The characteristic that they all have in common is the
commitment to improve long-term sustainability and to maximize
organizational performance. To learn more about Strategy1, please visit www.strategy1services.com.
