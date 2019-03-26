Contract Provides $500,000 in 2019 With Four Additional Option Years

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a joint effort to promote the growth of Arizona’s optics industry, Arizona

Technology Council member Strategy1

today announced it has been awarded a Small Business Association (SBA)

contract. The contract includes $500,000 in 2019 as the base year and

four additional option years. In addition to the Council, key program

partners include Pima Community College, The University of Arizona Tech

Launch Arizona and Tech Parks Arizona.

In 2016, the Council signed a collaborative agreement with the Arizona

Optics Industry Association to create the Optics Valley Committee.

Optics Valley is an industry cluster with a mission to catalyze, convene

and connect optics, photonics, astronomy and supporting businesses

throughout Arizona.

“This SBA contract provides a huge boost to our ability to recruit

members and grow the Optics Valley Committee’s program services and

influence,” said John Dennis, president and co-founder, Strategy1, and

co-chairman of Optics Valley. “Our goal is to position Optics Valley as

the leading organization for galvanizing optics innovation and talent,

and to provide a central network for established optics leaders.”

Core initiatives outlined by the Optics Valley committee include:



  • Facilitating the growth of existing optics companies with proactive
    workforce development, direct mentoring and coaching, and innovative
    professional programs.


  • Promoting the formation and development of new entrepreneurial
    companies for optics and photonics technologies and applications by
    supporting existing incubator programs, applying focused assessments
    and education.


  • Enhancing the visibility of the optics industry as a critical enabling
    technology for the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” through active
    community marketing program and participation in key industry
    conferences and trade shows.

“We are dedicated to making the Optics Valley Committee the centerpiece

of an integrated, mutually supportive ecosystem that includes academics,

optics companies and support services,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the

Council’s president and CEO. “The SBA contract will provide the

additional resources needed to achieve our goal of making the Arizona

optics industry a recognized world leader in the innovation economy.”

Additional support for technology creation and invention will come from

The University of Arizona, especially its College of Optical Sciences,

BIO5 Institute and Steward Observatory. Networking and community support

will come from a wide variety of organizations, including the Arizona

Commerce Authority, Small Business Development Corporation, Startup

Tucson, Southern Arizona Leadership Conference and the Tucson Metro

Chamber.

For questions or to learn more about the Council’s Optic Valley

Committee, please visit www.OpticsValleyAZ.org.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association

for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse

professional business community, Council members work towards furthering

the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,

legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,

educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,

visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology

industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of

growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To

become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,

please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

About Strategy1

Strategy1 is southern Arizona's leading business consultancy. The

company provides innovative and customized solutions that drive strategic

alignment of people, plans and processes. Clients range from

entrepreneurial technology companies to major corporations and community

organizations. The characteristic that they all have in common is the

commitment to improve long-term sustainability and to maximize

organizational performance. To learn more about Strategy1, please visit www.strategy1services.com.

Contacts

Media contact:

Alec Robertson

TechTHiNQ

alec.robertson@techthinq.com

(585)

281-6399

Organization contacts:

Steven G. Zylstra

Arizona

Technology Council

szylstra@aztechcouncil.org

(602)

422-9447

John E. Dennis

Strategy1

jdennis@strategy1services.com

(520)

906-8252

