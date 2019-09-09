The premier destination for quality-crafted modern and contemporary furnishings for every room and every budget is expanding into the Southwest
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#furniture--Scandinavian Designs, a leading retailer of modern and contemporary furniture, has announced the Grand Opening of its new showroom in Phoenix, Arizona. As the company continues to expand its national presence, Scandinavian Designs now operates more than 30 locations across 10 states.
“Phoenix is a natural next step for us,” says Katherine Haliski, General Manager of Sales and Customer Experience at Scandinavian Designs. “With such a vibrant business sector, design community and residents looking for more shopping options, we have been eager to expand our business in this thriving market for some time. That’s why we are opening locations in Glendale and Mesa this year as well.”
The Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce will host the Ribbon Cutting ceremony to welcome its newest member to the business community.
“This beautifully remodeled store represents the continued economic growth happening all around the valley,” says Jeffrey Durbin, Sr. Business Development Executive with the Chamber. “We are thrilled to have the first of three Scandinavian Designs furniture stores here in Arizona to serve our business community and community at large.”
Located in the idyllic suburb of Paradise Valley, the showroom’s Grand Opening Event and Ribbon Cutting will be held on September 12th. Starting at 6 p.m., guests can expect delicious appetizers, cocktails, plenty of goodie bags and exciting giveaways. Invitation requests can be sent to phoenix@scandinaviandesigns.com.
About Scandinavian Designs & Dania Furniture
A family business 50+ years in the making with over 30+ furniture showrooms in the USA, Scandinavian Designs & Dania Furniture are contemporary home furnishing destinations rooted in a love for Nordic culture, modern design and quality craftsmanship. Top product categories include living room, dining room, bedroom and outdoor furniture, as well as a wide assortment of accessories and décor. Scandinavian Designs also features a modern line of office furnishings, a KIDS + TEEN collection, and is the largest distributor of premium Ekornes Stressless® furniture, which is made in Norway. The company is headquartered in Petaluma, California.
Contacts
Kendra Bellah
Scandinavian Designs
707-778-1600 x132