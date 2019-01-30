SciTech Institute to Focus on Support for STEM Education and

Developing the Workforce of Tomorrow

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The

Arizona Technology Council today announced that its foundation, SciTech

Institute, has been selected as a recipient of a portion of a $1

million Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) Charitable Grant, which focuses

on building a stronger workforce for tomorrow. From more than 300

applications, the SciTech Institute was one of only 24 organizations

across the United States to receive a generous grant for its efforts in

promoting leadership, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and

mathematics) and workforce development.

The Texas-based airline’s Southwest Airlines Foundation is supporting

two dozen nonprofit organizations across the country that are

strengthening their communities through K-12 STEM education, building a

resilient workforce, and developing leadership.

“We are truly honored and humbled to be awarded such a generous grant

from the Southwest Airlines Foundation,” said Dr. Jeremy Babendure,

executive director, SciTech Institute. “Our goal is to inspire and

engage students with STEM activities so they can see themselves in a

STEM career.”

The Institute will utilize the $50,000 grant to support STEM programs

and education that provide students with opportunities to make sense of

the world holistically, as well as support and promote initiatives that

attract, grow and retain world-class technology talent in Arizona.

“STEM touches every aspect of our lives, enables technological advances

and drives innovation,” added Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of

the Institute and the Council. “Our expectation is that the students we

inspire today will be tomorrow's innovators who create things we never

imagined.”

A collaborative initiative with the Arizona Commerce Authority and the

Arizona Technology Council, the Institute works as a guiding catalyst

for organizations to bring STEM to communities. It encompasses some of

the strongest STEM initiatives in Arizona, including the Arizona

SciTech Festival, the Chief

Science Officers Program, Arizona

Middle School and High School Science Bowls, the

Counting Bee, and Science

for All.

“At Southwest, we believe in connecting people and championing

communities,” said Bob Jordan, executive vice president of Corporate

Services, Southwest Airlines. “As part of this commitment, Southwest is

investing in communities across the country by supporting innovative

nonprofits that are building resilient workforces, inspiring leaders and

enhancing STEM education. We want to champion their efforts and empower

these communities to thrive.”

The Southwest Airlines Foundation is a corporate advised fund of the

Silicon Valley Community Foundation®. To learn more about the

grant programs, visit http://bit.ly/2FX39y4.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association

for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse

professional business community, Council members work towards furthering

the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,

legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,

educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,

visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology

industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of

growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To

become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,

please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

Contacts

Media contact:

Alec Robertson

TechTHiNQ

alec.robertson@techthinq.com

(585)

281-6399

Organization contact:

Steven G. Zylstra

Arizona

Technology Council

szylstra@aztechcouncil.org

(602)

422-9447

