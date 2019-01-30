SciTech Institute to Focus on Support for STEM Education and
Developing the Workforce of Tomorrow
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The
Arizona Technology Council today announced that its foundation, SciTech
Institute, has been selected as a recipient of a portion of a $1
million Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) Charitable Grant, which focuses
on building a stronger workforce for tomorrow. From more than 300
applications, the SciTech Institute was one of only 24 organizations
across the United States to receive a generous grant for its efforts in
promoting leadership, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and
mathematics) and workforce development.
The Texas-based airline’s Southwest Airlines Foundation is supporting
two dozen nonprofit organizations across the country that are
strengthening their communities through K-12 STEM education, building a
resilient workforce, and developing leadership.
“We are truly honored and humbled to be awarded such a generous grant
from the Southwest Airlines Foundation,” said Dr. Jeremy Babendure,
executive director, SciTech Institute. “Our goal is to inspire and
engage students with STEM activities so they can see themselves in a
STEM career.”
The Institute will utilize the $50,000 grant to support STEM programs
and education that provide students with opportunities to make sense of
the world holistically, as well as support and promote initiatives that
attract, grow and retain world-class technology talent in Arizona.
“STEM touches every aspect of our lives, enables technological advances
and drives innovation,” added Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of
the Institute and the Council. “Our expectation is that the students we
inspire today will be tomorrow's innovators who create things we never
imagined.”
A collaborative initiative with the Arizona Commerce Authority and the
Arizona Technology Council, the Institute works as a guiding catalyst
for organizations to bring STEM to communities. It encompasses some of
the strongest STEM initiatives in Arizona, including the Arizona
SciTech Festival, the Chief
Science Officers Program, Arizona
Middle School and High School Science Bowls, the
Counting Bee, and Science
for All.
“At Southwest, we believe in connecting people and championing
communities,” said Bob Jordan, executive vice president of Corporate
Services, Southwest Airlines. “As part of this commitment, Southwest is
investing in communities across the country by supporting innovative
nonprofits that are building resilient workforces, inspiring leaders and
enhancing STEM education. We want to champion their efforts and empower
these communities to thrive.”
The Southwest Airlines Foundation is a corporate advised fund of the
Silicon Valley Community Foundation®. To learn more about the
grant programs, visit http://bit.ly/2FX39y4.
