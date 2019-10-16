Catylist Research expansion continues to capture industry’s attention
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#commercialrealestate--Catylist, the leading commercial real estate (CRE) technology provider, received an endorsement from the Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS® (SAAR) after expanding throughout the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale MSA earlier this year. SAAR’s recommendation showcases Catylist Research as an essential tool for brokers, appraisers, owners, institutional partners, investors and developers.
“After seeing a demonstration of all that Catylist can do, we were excited to offer it to our members at a discount,” said Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS® CEO Rebecca Grossman. Utilizing the latest technologies, Catylist Research offers a CRE database that allows users to access accurate, comprehensive market data by cataloging every commercial parcel and property in the area.
This detailed property data on every commercial property, for lease and sale listings, comparable sales and owner information are collected by Catylist’s team of professional researchers and verified with multiple sources.
Catylist Research continues to collect detailed property data throughout the Greater Phoenix area, tracking over 52,000 properties in the market with more than 10,000 active commercial property listings.
Local property listings on Catylist Research are elevated with nationwide exposure through Commercial Exchange, Catylist’s free-to-search national commercial property database. This innovative CRE marketplace allows users throughout the country the opportunity to search for sale and lease listings that have been recently verified.
“SAAR’s endorsement of Catylist Research highlights our continued efforts and growth within the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale MSA,” said Catylist’s Chief Information Officer, Allen Benson. “By providing top-of-the-line commercial technology in more than 50 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada, brokers have the tools they need to succeed in the CRE industry.”
Brokers in the Scottsdale association can now sign up for a Catylist Research subscription with no long-term contracts or office-wide commitments required. SAAR members will also receive a discounted monthly subscription rate.
To subscribe to Catylist Research, visit https://research.catylist.com/phoenix. Brokers looking to list their properties or get information on the Catylist Member Network can email Aaron Knight at aknight@catylist.com.
About Catylist
For the past 18 years, Catylist has been building customized commercial real estate technology, tailored to local markets. Catylist creates customized listings databases, with the option of going fully researched, that serve as the most trusted sources for CRE information in local markets. The commercial listing products serve more than 50 markets in North America. As an added benefit to Catylist Network Members, Catylist provides national exposure to every listing through its free-to-search marketplace, Commercial Exchange. Learn more at www.catylist.com.
About Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS®
Established in 1963, the Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS® (SAAR) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association. SAAR serves more than 9,000 active members and affiliates in Carefree, Cave Creek, Desert Hills, Desert Ridge, Fountain Hills, New River and Scottsdale, making it the largest trade association in the Northeast Valley. Learn more at www.scottsdalerealtors.org.
