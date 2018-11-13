The sale puts Tru Realty on the map as one of the nation’s only
brokerages to have executed this growing real estate tech trend
Realty, a full-service real estate company, recently announced the
first recorded blockchain real estate transaction in Arizona,
positioning this Scottsdale brokerage as one of just three in the
country to have completed a real estate transaction utilizing blockchain.
In May of this year, Tru Realty became the first real estate company in
Arizona, and second in the US, to utilize Propy, a blockchain-based
technology real estate platform. The company saw the industry-wide
impact blockchain is poised to make within the real estate industry and
the technology’s ability to increase the security and speed of
transactions as an opportunity to improve the process for all involved.
In September, the team brokered its first blockchain sale between an
Arizona-based buyer and seller.
“At a high-level, Tru Realty sees blockchain as an opportunity to open
Arizona residents to the international real estate market and to improve
the overall process of buying and selling,” said Sarah Richardson,
designated broker and founder of Tru Realty. “Starting with a local
transaction, however, enabled us to fully understand the process before
extending it to outside markets. Our biggest takeaway from the process
was how incredibly fast and easy it was. It alleviated so much of the
friction typically associated with the process. What normally would take
weeks to complete, can now be done in a matter of hours.”
Although blockchain still has a ways to go in terms of adoption,
Richardson believes that as buyers and sellers start to see more
blockchain transactions occurring, and understand how the technology
works, demand will skyrocket.
“This technology will allow people to complete real estate transactions
a lot faster, and do so all virtually,” said Chris Eymann, the home
buyer. “I had my reservations about using blockchain, but it was
surprisingly extremely easy to use and I didn’t have to worry about
numerous appointments with notaries, escrow officers, etc.”
“As an industry, we must learn to adapt to our constantly changing
technological environment.” said Richardson. “There are more successful
transactions being recorded on the blockchain around the world every
day, which is incredibly exciting to us. In the past, our technological
capabilities have allowed us to grow and scale across the entire state.
Now we can go beyond those borders--far beyond.”
About Tru Realty
Tru Realty is a full-service real estate company that offers the most
comprehensive real estate services in the Phoenix market, including
residential real estate representation; commercial real estate
representation; relocation services; land purchases and sales; new home
sales; and leasing services. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company’s
customer-focused and results-oriented approach provides its clientele
with optimal solutions and has led to a phenomenal business reputation.
To learn more, please visit trurealty.com.
