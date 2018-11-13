The sale puts Tru Realty on the map as one of the nation’s only

brokerages to have executed this growing real estate tech trend

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#blockchain--Tru

Realty, a full-service real estate company, recently announced the

first recorded blockchain real estate transaction in Arizona,

positioning this Scottsdale brokerage as one of just three in the

country to have completed a real estate transaction utilizing blockchain.

In May of this year, Tru Realty became the first real estate company in

Arizona, and second in the US, to utilize Propy, a blockchain-based

technology real estate platform. The company saw the industry-wide

impact blockchain is poised to make within the real estate industry and

the technology’s ability to increase the security and speed of

transactions as an opportunity to improve the process for all involved.

In September, the team brokered its first blockchain sale between an

Arizona-based buyer and seller.

“At a high-level, Tru Realty sees blockchain as an opportunity to open

Arizona residents to the international real estate market and to improve

the overall process of buying and selling,” said Sarah Richardson,

designated broker and founder of Tru Realty. “Starting with a local

transaction, however, enabled us to fully understand the process before

extending it to outside markets. Our biggest takeaway from the process

was how incredibly fast and easy it was. It alleviated so much of the

friction typically associated with the process. What normally would take

weeks to complete, can now be done in a matter of hours.”

Although blockchain still has a ways to go in terms of adoption,

Richardson believes that as buyers and sellers start to see more

blockchain transactions occurring, and understand how the technology

works, demand will skyrocket.

“This technology will allow people to complete real estate transactions

a lot faster, and do so all virtually,” said Chris Eymann, the home

buyer. “I had my reservations about using blockchain, but it was

surprisingly extremely easy to use and I didn’t have to worry about

numerous appointments with notaries, escrow officers, etc.”

“As an industry, we must learn to adapt to our constantly changing

technological environment.” said Richardson. “There are more successful

transactions being recorded on the blockchain around the world every

day, which is incredibly exciting to us. In the past, our technological

capabilities have allowed us to grow and scale across the entire state.

Now we can go beyond those borders--far beyond.”

About Tru Realty

Tru Realty is a full-service real estate company that offers the most

comprehensive real estate services in the Phoenix market, including

residential real estate representation; commercial real estate

representation; relocation services; land purchases and sales; new home

sales; and leasing services. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company’s

customer-focused and results-oriented approach provides its clientele

with optimal solutions and has led to a phenomenal business reputation.

To learn more, please visit trurealty.com.

