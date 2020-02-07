Sears at Tucson Mall closing in April

Tucson’s last Sears store will close in April and liquidations sales will begin this week.
The store at Tucson Mall survived the last round of closures when the Park Place location was shut down in 2018.
“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Sears store in Tucson, Arizona,” Sears spokesman Larry Costello said via email. “We encourage customers to continue shopping Sears.com for all their product needs.”
He said the company had no further comment.
There were several announced closures around the country.
Sears, and other department stores with large footprints, have been struggling for years with the growth of online competition.
Macy’s, for example, is expected to announce another round of store closings in the coming weeks. Its store at Park Place went on the market as available for lease last year.