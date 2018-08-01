LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#arizona--Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink:HRRB), the holding company for Horizon

Community Bank, has consistently shown strong loan growth every

quarter since its OTC

market listing, continuing the trend with a 2Q earnings report today

that announces a 13.8 percent increase as of June 30, 2018, compared to

the balance of loans outstanding at June 30, 2017. The loan growth was

steady in all of the bank’s branches and loan production offices,

including the establishment of new loan production offices in Goodyear,

AZ and Henderson, NV in 2017 and Phoenix, AZ in 2018. Deposit growth was

also strong during the past 12 months, with an annual deposit growth of

9.7 percent as of June 30, 2018, compared to the balance of deposits at

June 30, 2017.

“Our growth in loans and assets over the last 12 months reflects in

improvements in Interest Income on Loans, Total Interest Income and Net

Interest Income. For the quarter ending 06/30/18 compared to the quarter

ending 06/30/17, Interest Income on Loans increased 19.47 percent, Total

Interest Income Increased 21.8 percent and Net Interest Income increased

20.0 percent,” stated Horizon Bancorp President & CEO Jerry Ernst.

Its 2018 highlights include:



  • 13.8 percent twelve month noninterest deposit growth


  • 11.0 percent twelve month total asset growth


  • 13.8 percent twelve month loan growth


  • 9.7 percent twelve month deposit growth

About the Company

Holding company Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:HRRB) has $289 million in

assets and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Its sole

subsidiary, Horizon Community Bank, is a locally owned and operated bank

with branches in Fort Mohave, Lake Havasu City, Mesa, Parker and

Quartzsite, Arizona, plus loan offices in Kingman, Goodyear and Phoenix,

Arizona and Henderson, Nevada. It has 81 employees and provides

high-touch, customized commercial financial services to those in the

healthcare, transportation, real estate and technology industries, as

well as general commercial and consumer services. FDIC insured. Learn

more at http://www.horizoncommunitybank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and Horizon Community Bank. These statements

involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such

risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following

factors: Annualized, proforma and projected or estimated numbers in this

release are illustrative only, are not forecasts and may not reflect

actual results. All forward-looking statements are based on information

available at the time of this release, and Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and

Horizon Community Bank assume no obligation to update any forward

looking statements.

Unaudited Financial Information follows.



Horizon Bancorp, Inc. 2Q18 Results



and Horizon Community Bank consolidated

Financial Highlights

 

Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited


 

 




 



 

 






6/30/2018




12/31/2017




6/30/2017


Gross Loans



$

200,873




$

192,825




$

176,481


Loan Loss Reserve



$

2,829




$

2,777




$

2,590


Total Assets



$

289,432




$

262,618




$

260,579











 

Noninterest demand



$

71,501




$

62,370




$

62,800


Total Deposits



$

249,014




$

227,886




$

227,018


Securities sold under repurchase agrmts



$

6,176




$

4,083




$

5,491


FHLB Advance



$

4,500




$

1,500




$

1,500


Holding Company Debt (capital to the bank)



$

2,784




$

3,179




$

2,589











 

Shareholders Equity



$

24,178




$

23,471




$

21,647











 










 




6 Months



12 Months



6 Months

Operations



6/30/2018



12/31/2017



6/30/2017

Interest Income on Loans



$

5,737




$

10,136




$

4,802


Total Interest Income



$

6,346




$

11,040




$

5,209


Interest Expense



$

716




$

1,124




$

518


Net Interest Income



$

5,630




$

9,916




$

4,691


Provision



$

177




$

315




$

32


Noninterest Income



$

1,843




$

3,686




$

1,451


Noninterest Expense



$

5,890




$

10,573




$

5,001


Income Taxes



$

368





-$352




$

0


Net Income at Bank Level



$

1,038




$

3,066




$

1,109











 










 




Qtr Ended


Qtr Ended



Qtr Ended

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios



6/30/2018



12/31/2017



6/30/2017

Tier 1 Capital Ratio




12.3476

%




13.0000

%




13.3915

%

Total Capital Ratio




13.5985

%




14.2519

%




14.6444

%










 










 




6 Months



12 Months



6 Months

Holding Company Net Income in Dollars



$

966,586




$

2,950,876




$

1,040,911


ROAA




0.70

%




1.16

%




0.84

%

ROAE




8.22

%




13.65

%




10.06

%

BVPS




5.86





5.69





5.25


EPS




0.23





0.72





0.25


Shares Outstanding




4,125,182





4,125,182





4,125,182

Contacts

Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Jerry Ernst

President/CEO

jerrye@horizoncommunitybank.com

or

Ross

Johnson

CFO/EVP

rossj@horizoncommunitybank.com

