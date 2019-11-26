PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Numerous security cameras are being discounted for Black Friday 2019. Most brands are reducing their prices substantially for the sale and Deal Answers lists the best estimated offers below:
Save up to $210 on the Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System.
Save up to $40 on the Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera.
Save up to $65 on the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera.
Save up to $70 on the Ring Video Doorbell 2.
Save up to $80 on the Nest Hello Video Doorbell.
Save up to $120 on the Lorex 8-Channel 5MP DVR Security System. This product is also available at Walmart.
Save up to $200 on the Night Owl 6-Channel 4K W2 Fusion Hybrid Security DVR.
It’s easier than ever to set up a remote monitoring security system for a home. Many companies offer apps that flag and alert the user of suspicious activity. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.
There are numerous approaches to home security. Some people choose to install a video doorbell and call it a day. Others install cameras throughout the building. There are wireless and wired security camera options. Motion sensors can also be added for additional security.
Many security cameras require a subscription to access many of the smart features. Some will store footage for free for a certain number of days while others have built-in local hard drives. Many security cams have a built-in night vision mode for low light conditions. Some use infrared to see much better in the dark. 1080p resolution is fast becoming the minimum for home security, while some companies are beginning to support 4K.
Prices and availabilities vary for Black Friday. Some stores have limited quantities and sales begin and end at varying times. Researching numerous stores and comparing offers can give people a better price.
Security systems have a high upfront cost. Big brands like Nest, Ring, Blink, and Arlo have all reduced their prices substantially. Investing during a sale like Black Friday can keep costs down.
