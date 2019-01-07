New kit accelerates rapid prototyping by giving developers easy

access to the fastest and easiest way to equip IoT endpoint devices to

be highly secure

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AzureSphere?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AzureSpherelt;/agt;--Security is the biggest challenge to developers bringing new IoT

endpoint devices to market. To meet this need, leading global technology

solutions provider, Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT)

today introduced the Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit, which

supports rapid prototyping of IoT implementations using Microsoft’s

Azure Sphere, an end-to-end solution for creating highly-secured,

connected Microcontroller (MCU) devices. Avnet will demonstrate the new

starter kit for the first time at CES 2019, in booth #2609 at Tech East,

Westgate Las Vegas Resort.

The Starter Kit leverages the Avnet-developed Azure Sphere module that

is based on the MT3620 reference development board. The production-ready

module is the fastest and easiest way to equip IoT endpoint devices to

be highly secure, ensuring that developers can quickly move from

prototype to production.

Last spring, Microsoft named Avnet as a strategic partner for Azure

Sphere and the first to distribute the solution. Today’s introduction of

the Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit further helps developers

accelerate their IoT deployments while also addressing security

holistically, from the silicon layer to the cloud. The kit is ideal for

creating secured IoT edge devices, such as consumer appliances, as well

as smart retail, remote access, building and factory automation

applications.

In a recent survey of the Hackster.io

and element14

engineering communities, Avnet found that developers believe security

remains the biggest technological hurdle in IoT deployment (81 percent).

“Security is critical to continued growth within the connected devices

market,” said Jim Beneke, vice president, engineering and technology,

Avnet. “Microsoft has delivered significant advancements in connected

security with Azure Sphere. Our new starter kit builds on that by

offering an easy way for customers to accelerate prototyping,

proof-of-concept development and time to market of their Azure Sphere

powered devices, while providing confidence in the security of their

solutions.”

The Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit includes a small form factor

carrier board supporting Avnet’s production ready Azure Sphere MT3620

module with WiFi connectivity. Multiple expansion interfaces provide

developers with easy integration of off-the-shelf sensors, displays,

motors, relays and more. The downloadable “getting started” tutorial

guides developers through the development steps from board setup to

application coding.

“Avnet is pushing to accelerate the adoption of secure, connected MCU

solutions with Azure Sphere,” said Rodney Clark, vice president IoT,

Microsoft. “The Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit provides

developers with the components, tools and resources they need to

efficiently build and bring a wide variety of innovative and highly

secured MCU devices and solutions to market.”

The Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit is now available to pre-order

for $75 USD, with delivery scheduled for early April. More information

about this starter kit is available at: http://avnet.me/mt3620-kit.

Technical Specifications:

Carrier board features include:



  • Two MikroE Click Board expansion sockets


  • Grove expansion connector (I2C)


  • On-board sensors



    • 3-Axis accelerometer


    • 3-Axis gyro


    • Temperature


    • Pressure/Barometric




  • Interface for optional OLED 128x64 display


  • USB Interface



    • Supports debug, service and recovery UARTs, and JTAG




  • User push switches and LEDs


  • 5V to 3.3V Power regulation


  • DC Supply Input:



    • USB 5V from host computer


    • Terminal foot prints for external 5VDC and VBAT supplies



Azure Sphere MT3620 Module features include:



  • MediaTek MT3620AN SoC


  • 3x ISU interfaces pre-configured for UART, SPI, I2C


  • ADC/GPIO: 3x 12-bit ADC inputs (or 3 GPIOs)


  • PWM/GPIO: 9x PWM outputs (or up to 24 GPIOs)


  • RTC (requires VBAT supply)


  • Dual-band 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n WiFi


  • Dual-band 2.4/5GHz chip antenna


  • Production-ready

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,

and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any

proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

