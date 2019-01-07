New kit accelerates rapid prototyping by giving developers easy
endpoint devices to market. To meet this need, leading global technology
solutions provider, Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT)
today introduced the Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit, which
supports rapid prototyping of IoT implementations using Microsoft’s
Azure Sphere, an end-to-end solution for creating highly-secured,
connected Microcontroller (MCU) devices. Avnet will demonstrate the new
starter kit for the first time at CES 2019, in booth #2609 at Tech East,
Westgate Las Vegas Resort.
The Starter Kit leverages the Avnet-developed Azure Sphere module that
is based on the MT3620 reference development board. The production-ready
module is the fastest and easiest way to equip IoT endpoint devices to
be highly secure, ensuring that developers can quickly move from
prototype to production.
Last spring, Microsoft named Avnet as a strategic partner for Azure
Sphere and the first to distribute the solution. Today’s introduction of
the Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit further helps developers
accelerate their IoT deployments while also addressing security
holistically, from the silicon layer to the cloud. The kit is ideal for
creating secured IoT edge devices, such as consumer appliances, as well
as smart retail, remote access, building and factory automation
applications.
In a recent survey of the Hackster.io
and element14
engineering communities, Avnet found that developers believe security
remains the biggest technological hurdle in IoT deployment (81 percent).
“Security is critical to continued growth within the connected devices
market,” said Jim Beneke, vice president, engineering and technology,
Avnet. “Microsoft has delivered significant advancements in connected
security with Azure Sphere. Our new starter kit builds on that by
offering an easy way for customers to accelerate prototyping,
proof-of-concept development and time to market of their Azure Sphere
powered devices, while providing confidence in the security of their
solutions.”
The Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit includes a small form factor
carrier board supporting Avnet’s production ready Azure Sphere MT3620
module with WiFi connectivity. Multiple expansion interfaces provide
developers with easy integration of off-the-shelf sensors, displays,
motors, relays and more. The downloadable “getting started” tutorial
guides developers through the development steps from board setup to
application coding.
“Avnet is pushing to accelerate the adoption of secure, connected MCU
solutions with Azure Sphere,” said Rodney Clark, vice president IoT,
Microsoft. “The Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit provides
developers with the components, tools and resources they need to
efficiently build and bring a wide variety of innovative and highly
secured MCU devices and solutions to market.”
The Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit is now available to pre-order
for $75 USD, with delivery scheduled for early April. More information
about this starter kit is available at: http://avnet.me/mt3620-kit.
Technical Specifications:
Carrier board features include:
Two MikroE Click Board expansion sockets
Grove expansion connector (I2C)
On-board sensors
3-Axis accelerometer
3-Axis gyro
Temperature
Pressure/Barometric
Interface for optional OLED 128x64 display
USB Interface
Supports debug, service and recovery UARTs, and JTAG
User push switches and LEDs
5V to 3.3V Power regulation
DC Supply Input:
USB 5V from host computer
Terminal foot prints for external 5VDC and VBAT supplies
Azure Sphere MT3620 Module features include:
MediaTek MT3620AN SoC
3x ISU interfaces pre-configured for UART, SPI, I2C
ADC/GPIO: 3x 12-bit ADC inputs (or 3 GPIOs)
PWM/GPIO: 9x PWM outputs (or up to 24 GPIOs)
RTC (requires VBAT supply)
Dual-band 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n WiFi
Dual-band 2.4/5GHz chip antenna
Production-ready
