Security firm Allied Universal hiring 100-plus in Tucson

Security and facility services company Allied Universal will host open house hiring events in mid-January to add more than 100 staffers.
The open houses will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 13, Jan. 17, Jan. 20 and Jan. 24 at the company’s branch office at 5210 E. Williams Circle.
Qualified candidates are asked to bring their government issued ID and resume and must meet minimum requirements. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, or 21 for driving positions, have a high school diploma or equivalency, pass a pre-employment background investigation and pre-employment drug and alcohol test.
Applicants also must display exceptional customer service and communication skills and have computer skills to use technology at client sites.
Company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k) and bonus plans and paid holidays.
Applicants may also apply online at jobs.aus.com.