Self-driving truck developer TuSimple files plan to go public

TuSimple lists Sun Dream and its CEO as its largest single shareholder, with a 20% share that would be converted to common shares upon completion of the public offering.

The foreign-investment committee has 45 days after accepting the notice to decide that the matter is not under its jurisdiction, clear the investment by concluding that it doesn’t represent a national security threat or decide to launch a 45-day investigation of the deal, TuSimple said in its filing.

After an investigation, the committee could order mitigation measures that could include limiting Sun Dream’s corporate governance rights, and President Joe Biden could order the company to divest its holdings, the company said.

TuSimple officials declined to comment further, citing a regulatory quiet period that kicked in when it filed its IPO proposal.

Chinese investments have come under increased scrutiny in recent years as potential national security risks.

The Committee on Foreign Investment opened an investigation last year into China-based ByteDance’s $1 billion acquisition of Musical.ly, which had millions of U.S. users and was later folded into the short-video site and app TikTok.