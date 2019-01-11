Tucson's lone midtown brewery turns 5 this weekend, and in microbrewery years that's, well ... five years.
To celebrate, the brewery, owned by firefighter buddies Jeremy Hilderbrand, Matt Gordon and Taylor Carter, is hosting a party all day Saturday, Jan. 12.
From open to close — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — the brewery/restaurant will serve a special BBQ brisket and chicken menu and will pour their latest releases including Anniversary Ale and their flagship brews: Salida del Sol Amber, Icebreak IPA, Dewpoint Dunkel and 1811 Desert Blonde.
Sentinel Peak, 4746 E. Grant Road, recently added a custom-made smoker to its kitchen arsenal, allowing them to add BBQ chicken, pork and tri-tip to the sizeable menu that includes Sonoran street tacos, meal-worthy salads, loaded mac-and-cheese and sandwiches, all of them listed with suggested Sentinel Peak beer pairings.
Hilderbrand, Gordon and Carter opened Sentinel Peak Brewing Company in 2014, moonlighting from their full-time jobs as firefighters. Their beer is now distributed locally and statewide.