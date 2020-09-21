SentryOne Launches New Virtual Conference for Data Professionals on October 7th

Accelerate 2020 will feature a keynote from Microsoft Applied Data Scientist Buck Woody and other sessions by data experts in Database Performance Monitoring, DataOps, and cloud migration and optimization
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentryOne is hosting a new virtual conference on October 7th—Accelerate 2020—that will bring together data professionals from around the globe for virtual networking and technical sessions led by some of the top names in the industry. Longtime Microsoft SQL Server expert Buck Woody will open the event with a keynote address on “The New World of Work for Data Professionals.”
“We live in interesting times, as the quote goes,” said Woody. “What does this mean for the technical professional? Join us for our keynote address and you’ll find out some great tips for how things got to where they are today in technology and what you need to focus on next.”
Additional Accelerate 2020 speakers include Chris Bergh, Dustin Dorsey, Jason Horner, Amit Khandelwal, Kevin Kline, Andy Leonard, John Morehouse, Bill Ramos, Rob Sewell, Erin Stellato, John Sterrett, Kendal Van Dyke, and Andy Yun.
Accelerate 2020 will feature deep-dive sessions geared toward helping attendees remove roadblocks in their data pipelines. These sessions span three content tracks:
Database Performance Monitoring—Surprising database performance killers, optimizing T-SQL code, and more
DataOps—Managing data governance and analyzing data dependencies across the technology environment
Cloud Migration and Optimization—Details on containers and virtualization, planning a migration, and containing cloud costs
“We talk to our customers and peers in the industry every day and have seen firsthand how the current economic environment has put new pressures on them, requiring them to do more with fewer resources,” said Bob Potter, SentryOne CEO. “This conference was designed to help them improve their overall efficiency and effectiveness through premium training from renowned database experts who can help them address common challenges.”
The conference will close with a virtual happy hour and Q&A with the speakers, panelists, and attendees. For more information on sessions and to reserve a virtual spot for SentryOne Accelerate 2020, visit https://info.sentryone.com/accelerate-2020.
About SentryOne
SentryOne helps companies accelerate data delivery with Database Performance Monitoring and DataOps solutions for SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, and the Microsoft Data Platform. We empower data professionals to improve performance across the data lifecycle with unmatched scalability, best-in-industry customer support, and the most powerful data performance management capabilities available. Our world-class team includes multiple Microsoft MVPs, and we have locations in Charlotte, NC; Jacksonville, FL; Boston, MA; and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at SentryOne.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
