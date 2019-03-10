SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeautyTogether?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#BeautyTogetherlt;/agt;--Today, Sephora announced that it will open 35 new locations across the
United States in 2019, marking five years of significant brick & mortar
growth for the omni-retailer. Beginning March 14th with an opening at
New York’s famed Hudson Yards development, new Sephora locations will
open in 32 cities, including Palm Springs, CA, Charlotte, NC, Los
Angeles, CA and more.
“At Sephora, we are constantly working to further enhance, personalize
and simplify the omnichannel experience for our clients, so the
connection between the physical and digital is virtually seamless and
highly customized at every touchpoint,” said Mary Beth Laughton,
Executive Vice President of Omni Retail. “Clients can browse our beauty
offering online or using our Sephora App, use our digital ‘Happening at
Sephora’ tool to discover what’s happening in store like events, classes
and services to plan their trip to their local store and even try on
looks digitally with Sephora Virtual Assistant. We are thrilled to be
opening in even more communities this year, bringing the best of
prestige beauty, including our passionate Beauty Advisors, to more
clients across the US, in real life.”
Key retail moments for 2019 also include:
Award winning fashion designer and CFDA member Nellie Partow has
re-designed Sephora’s Beauty Advisor uniforms leveraging her minimal
modern luxury aesthetic. Clients can see the new look debuted for the
first time at Hudson Yards.
Later this year, Sephora is partnering with the luxury treatment
center OrangeTwist in three California locations. OrangeTwist is a
fast-growing network of modern treatment shops for women and men.
Created by industry leader Clint Carnell, CEO of the HydraFacial
Company, OrangeTwist is on a mission to bring the very latest in
non-invasive body, face and skin treatments into the daily lives of
consumers everywhere. OrangeTwist delivers highly personalized
experiences that help clients look and feel their absolute best. Its
highly curated menu will be available in an adjacent location
connected to Sephora stores in San Diego and Los Angeles.
The Sephora retail concept is rooted in aesthetics, presenting its
clients with the most unique product assortment, store design and client
services. Sephora was the first beauty retailer to employ the unique
open-sell philosophy, allowing clients to shop a myriad of brands and
encouraging them to try, test and play with everything from lip glosses
to blushes, skincare to fragrance. Here’s what you can expect at
Sephora’s new locations*:
Each will offer endless beauty options including 13,300 products from
more than 200 carefully curated brands, ranging from cosmetics and
skincare to hair care and fragrance. Some notable brands include Fenty
Beauty by Rhianna, Drunk Elephant, Maison Margiela, DryBar and Sephora
Collection, Sephora’s own collection of makeup, skincare, tools and
accessories.
Beauty Services ranging from:
Complimentary Makeup Minis at the
Beauty Studio, a place for 20-minute one-on-one beauty sessions,
from “Quick Lip” to “Lash & Dash” to “Find Your Foundation”
Complimentary Skincare Minis (30
minutes each) at the Sephora Skincare Studio, such as “Mask Us
Anything” to “Peel to Perfection”
Makeup Deluxe, where clients learn
tips and techniques to recreate a custom look in a private
60-minute makeup session with an expert artist. This is
complimentary with a $50 purchase
PERK Hydrating Facial, a 2-in-1
facial service that utilizes PERK technology to exfoliate, hydrate
and nourish skin for instant, glowing results. This is
complimentary with a $75 purchase
Beauty Classes where clients can learn through hands-on, interactive
group tutorials
Digital Tools such as:
Moisture Meter, an exclusive tool
that accurately measures the amount of moisture in the skin
IQ services include:
Skincare IQ: Searches Sephora’s
entire range of skincare ingredients and formulas to recommend
targeted matches for every skincare concern
Color IQ: One-of-a-kind
technology that scans the surface of your skin and assigns it
a Color IQ number, which reveals scientifically precise
foundation, concealer, and lip recommendations
Fragrance IQ: Allows clients to
identify which scents best suit their preferences.
Complimentary fragrance engraving is available with purchase
Sephora Virtual Artist during Beauty
Classes, or on a mobile device, to virtually try on thousands of
lipsticks, eyeshadows, blushes and lashes from third-party brands
and/or its own Sephora Collection
Digital Makeover Guide, which tracks
all products used or recommended to clients and emails details to
them for future reference
Digital Skincare Guide, which sends
the personalized skincare regimen clients receive after a skincare
consultation directly to them for future reference
All of these services, and more, can be booked via Happening at Sephora
online at sephora.com/happening/home,
or on the Sephora mobile App.
Clients are encouraged to join Sephora’s free loyalty program, Beauty
Insider, to easily track and sign up for classes and services at their
local Sephora store, where a Beauty Advisor can assist them.
To learn more about Sephora, please visit sephora.com.
To learn about the latest beauty news at Sephora, follow along @Sephora
and #BeautyTogether
*Offerings may vary by location
About Sephora Americas Since its debut in North America 20 years ago,
Sephora has been a leader in global prestige omni-retail, inspiring
clients to explore a universe of beauty and wellness, while creating the
world’s most loved beauty community. With an unbiased approach to
experiential retail through its expertise, innovation and
entrepreneurial spirit, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000
products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy personalized services
at the Beauty Studio aided by digital innovations, and engage with
expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 460 stores across the
Americas, as well as 660 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also
experience Sephora online and through mobile apps, and access the
free-to-join Beauty Insider program that offers unique rewards and
experiences across three spending tiers. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and
@Sephora on social media.
