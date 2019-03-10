SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeautyTogether?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#BeautyTogetherlt;/agt;--Today, Sephora announced that it will open 35 new locations across the

United States in 2019, marking five years of significant brick & mortar

growth for the omni-retailer. Beginning March 14th with an opening at

New York’s famed Hudson Yards development, new Sephora locations will

open in 32 cities, including Palm Springs, CA, Charlotte, NC, Los

Angeles, CA and more.

“At Sephora, we are constantly working to further enhance, personalize

and simplify the omnichannel experience for our clients, so the

connection between the physical and digital is virtually seamless and

highly customized at every touchpoint,” said Mary Beth Laughton,

Executive Vice President of Omni Retail. “Clients can browse our beauty

offering online or using our Sephora App, use our digital ‘Happening at

Sephora’ tool to discover what’s happening in store like events, classes

and services to plan their trip to their local store and even try on

looks digitally with Sephora Virtual Assistant. We are thrilled to be

opening in even more communities this year, bringing the best of

prestige beauty, including our passionate Beauty Advisors, to more

clients across the US, in real life.”



The 35 new locations opening this year include:




 

 

 



• Hudson Yards – New York, NY







• Atherton Mill – Charlotte, NC




• Sawgrass Mills – Sunrise, FL







• 14th Street DC – Washington, DC




• West Village – Dallas, TX







• Aliso Village – Los Angeles, CA




• Palm Springs – Palm Springs, CA







• Green Valley Ranch – Henderson, NV




• Highland Village – Houston, TX







• Pinecrest – Orange Village, OH




• Bishop Ranch – San Ramon, CA







• Oceanside – Long Island, NY




• Laurel Village – San Francisco, CA







• American Dream – East Rutherford, NJ




• Redlands – Redlands, CA







• Waterside Shops – North Naples, FL




• One Paseo – San Diego, CA







• Belmar – Lakewood, CO




• Seaport – Boston, MA







• Rochester Hills – Rochester Hills, MI




• Ontario Mills – Ontario, CA







• Alexandria – Alexandria, VA




• Irvine Spectrum – Irvine, CA







• Long Beach – Los Angeles, CA




• Streets of Tanasbourne – Hillsboro, OR







• River Market – Fort Lauderdale, FL




• Lake Success – Lake Success, NY







• Dana Park – Mesa, AZ




• Atlantic Terminal – Brooklyn, NY







• Arboretum SC – Arboretum, SC




• Connecticut Ave – Washington, DC







• Davie – Davie, FL




• 2020 Westlake – Seattle, WA







• Shrewsbury – Monmouth County, NJ




• SoNo Collection – Norwalk, CT











 

Key retail moments for 2019 also include:



  • Award winning fashion designer and CFDA member Nellie Partow has
    re-designed Sephora’s Beauty Advisor uniforms leveraging her minimal
    modern luxury aesthetic. Clients can see the new look debuted for the
    first time at Hudson Yards.


  • Later this year, Sephora is partnering with the luxury treatment
    center OrangeTwist in three California locations. OrangeTwist is a
    fast-growing network of modern treatment shops for women and men.
    Created by industry leader Clint Carnell, CEO of the HydraFacial
    Company, OrangeTwist is on a mission to bring the very latest in
    non-invasive body, face and skin treatments into the daily lives of
    consumers everywhere. OrangeTwist delivers highly personalized
    experiences that help clients look and feel their absolute best. Its
    highly curated menu will be available in an adjacent location
    connected to Sephora stores in San Diego and Los Angeles.

The Sephora retail concept is rooted in aesthetics, presenting its

clients with the most unique product assortment, store design and client

services. Sephora was the first beauty retailer to employ the unique

open-sell philosophy, allowing clients to shop a myriad of brands and

encouraging them to try, test and play with everything from lip glosses

to blushes, skincare to fragrance. Here’s what you can expect at

Sephora’s new locations*:



  • Each will offer endless beauty options including 13,300 products from
    more than 200 carefully curated brands, ranging from cosmetics and
    skincare to hair care and fragrance. Some notable brands include Fenty
    Beauty by Rhianna, Drunk Elephant, Maison Margiela, DryBar and Sephora
    Collection, Sephora’s own collection of makeup, skincare, tools and
    accessories.


  • Beauty Services ranging from:



    • Complimentary Makeup Minis at the
      Beauty Studio, a place for 20-minute one-on-one beauty sessions,
      from “Quick Lip” to “Lash & Dash” to “Find Your Foundation”


    • Complimentary Skincare Minis (30
      minutes each) at the Sephora Skincare Studio, such as “Mask Us
      Anything” to “Peel to Perfection”


    • Makeup Deluxe, where clients learn
      tips and techniques to recreate a custom look in a private
      60-minute makeup session with an expert artist. This is
      complimentary with a $50 purchase


    • PERK Hydrating Facial, a 2-in-1
      facial service that utilizes PERK technology to exfoliate, hydrate
      and nourish skin for instant, glowing results. This is
      complimentary with a $75 purchase




  • Beauty Classes where clients can learn through hands-on, interactive
    group tutorials


  • Digital Tools such as:



    • Moisture Meter, an exclusive tool
      that accurately measures the amount of moisture in the skin


    • IQ services include:



      • Skincare IQ: Searches Sephora’s
        entire range of skincare ingredients and formulas to recommend
        targeted matches for every skincare concern


      • Color IQ: One-of-a-kind
        technology that scans the surface of your skin and assigns it
        a Color IQ number, which reveals scientifically precise
        foundation, concealer, and lip recommendations


      • Fragrance IQ: Allows clients to
        identify which scents best suit their preferences.
        Complimentary fragrance engraving is available with purchase




    • Sephora Virtual Artist during Beauty
      Classes, or on a mobile device, to virtually try on thousands of
      lipsticks, eyeshadows, blushes and lashes from third-party brands
      and/or its own Sephora Collection


    • Digital Makeover Guide, which tracks
      all products used or recommended to clients and emails details to
      them for future reference


    • Digital Skincare Guide, which sends
      the personalized skincare regimen clients receive after a skincare
      consultation directly to them for future reference



All of these services, and more, can be booked via Happening at Sephora

online at sephora.com/happening/home,

or on the Sephora mobile App.

Clients are encouraged to join Sephora’s free loyalty program, Beauty

Insider, to easily track and sign up for classes and services at their

local Sephora store, where a Beauty Advisor can assist them.

To learn more about Sephora, please visit sephora.com.

To learn about the latest beauty news at Sephora, follow along @Sephora

and #BeautyTogether

*Offerings may vary by location

About Sephora Americas Since its debut in North America 20 years ago,

Sephora has been a leader in global prestige omni-retail, inspiring

clients to explore a universe of beauty and wellness, while creating the

world’s most loved beauty community. With an unbiased approach to

experiential retail through its expertise, innovation and

entrepreneurial spirit, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000

products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy personalized services

at the Beauty Studio aided by digital innovations, and engage with

expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 460 stores across the

Americas, as well as 660 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also

experience Sephora online and through mobile apps, and access the

free-to-join Beauty Insider program that offers unique rewards and

experiences across three spending tiers. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and

@Sephora on social media.

