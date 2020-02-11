Sequans and Avnet Execute Global Distribution Deal

Avnet is exclusive distributor of Monarch Go, certified by Verizon
Agreement covers Sequans’ portfolio of IoT chips, modules, and development platforms
PARIS & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#distributor--Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) and Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced a distribution agreement whereby Avnet will promote and sell Sequans’ IoT chips and modules and will exclusively promote and sell Monarch Go, an LTE-M/NB-IoT modem component designed for and certified by Verizon. Monarch Go enables new IoT devices to launch on Verizon with no additional testing required, significantly reducing time to market.
The objective of the Sequans and Avnet agreement is to serve target markets by leveraging the industry-leading wireless components of Sequans and the extensive engineering expertise and distribution power of Avnet. In addition to Monarch Go, Avnet will resell and promote Sequans’ other IoT module solutions, including solutions for IoT/M2M, broadband/CBRS, and all of their associated evaluation and development kits.
“Avnet is a leader in marketing and selling IoT solutions, continually expanding its suite of IoT components for developers, focused on accelerating the growth of the ecosystem,” said Nick Taluja, VP of sales, Sequans. “Extending the reach of our chips and modules via Avnet’s extensive worldwide marketing channels will ensure that our IoT modules and solutions get to customers who need them as quickly as possible.”
“Avnet is committed to advancing IoT innovation and supporting our customers and suppliers as they deliver real-world IoT solutions,” said Lou Lutostanski, Avnet VP of IoT. “Avnet helps customers put all the pieces of an IoT solution together from the device and the gateway to the software, data and insights. We welcome the opportunity to extend our global IoT ecosystem with Monarch Go and Sequans’ extensive portfolio of IoT chips, modules and development platforms.”
Monarch Go, announced yesterday by Verizon and Sequans, is based on Sequans’ Monarch LTE-M technology and was designed and built for Verizon in order to offer device makers the lowest total cost of ownership and shortest possible route to market for new IoT devices launching on Verizon. Monarch Go comes certified by Verizon as an end device, with no further certification required in the USA, drastically reducing the time to market to a matter of days. Monarch Go comes with a Verizon data plan and a pre-installed ThingSpace IoT SIM.
In addition to Monarch Go, Sequans’ products available through Avnet include the industry-leading Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip platform, and Monarch modules GM01Q (dual-mode LTE-M/NB-IoT) and NB01Q (single mode NB-IoT). Also included are Sequans Calliope LTE Cat 1 products, Colibri LTE Cat 4 products, and Cassiopeia LTE Cat 6 products.
Visit the Sequans storefront on Avnet’s website here.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
About Sequans
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.
Contacts
Avnet Media Relations: Jeanne Forbis; jeanne.forbis@avnet.com; 480-643-7499
Brodeur Partners, for Avnet: Alex Jafarzadeh; ajafarzadeh@brodeur.com; 617-587-2846
Sequans Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com
Sequans Investor Relations: Claudia Gatlin (USA), +1 212.830.9080, claudia@sequans.com