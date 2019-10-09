MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#culture--Today, hundreds of employees from ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of termite and pest control, cleaning and restoration services in both the residential and commercial markets, will volunteer with community organizations across the United States as part of its sixth annual We Care Day. ServiceMaster employees will assist with more than 30 simultaneous volunteer projects in five different cities.
“ServiceMaster employees are passionate and care deeply about delivering outstanding experiences—to our customers, each other and the communities in which we live and work in,” said Nik Varty, chief executive officer of ServiceMaster. “I continue to be inspired and am incredibly proud of the giving culture we have so deeply rooted at the heart of our company.”
In addition to volunteer sites in Memphis, Tenn., employees will also participate in Tampa, Fla., Dallas, TX., Phoenix, Ariz., and Milwaukee, Wis. From helping to paint a large-scale mural to bringing awareness about National Mental Health Day and partnering with Make-A-Wish to grant a child’s wish, employees across the country will spend the day connecting with their communities.
“At ServiceMaster, we believe that to be truly committed to a community, we need boots on the ground to help strengthen our local communities and infuse hope where it's needed the most. That’s why every year we encourage employee volunteers to go out into their communities and serve, not only in Memphis, but in the communities where we live and work across the country,” said Velvet Graham, senior director of events, community relations and culture & inclusion at ServiceMaster.
Local volunteer efforts include projects to support the following groups and organizations:
Dallas, Texas: Denton County Friends of the Family
Memphis, Tennessee: The American Cancer Society, American Red Cross of the Mid-South, Shelby County Schools, Communities in Schools Memphis, DeNeuville Learning Center, FedExFamilyHouse, Girl Scouts Heart of the South, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish Mid-South, Mid-South Food Bank, Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association, The National Civil Rights Museum, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis, Youth Villages, The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South, Urban Bicycle Food Ministry.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Oshkosh Area Community Pantry, Second Harvest and Hope Gospel Mission
Phoenix, Arizona: Stockings for Soldiers
Tampa, Florida: Tampa Bay Troop Support
