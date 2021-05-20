ServiceSource Expands Recruitment into New U.S. Markets

Company Adopts Hiring Strategies for a Hybrid Workforce
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announced it will expand the markets where it recruits employees, offering new virtual work roles across eight southern U.S. states.
Since early 2020, the company has successfully recruited, hired and on-boarded more than 500 employees worldwide using a completely virtual process. ServiceSource previously aligned its U.S. hiring efforts near its office locations in the greater Nashville and Denver metropolitan areas. Now, to tap into the growing preference among potential job candidates to untether their work from a traditional office, the company will expand and accelerate its search for candidates with the best skills and culture fit from a wider variety of locations.
“Increasingly, the future of work is moving toward a hybrid model, with employees located both at home and in collaboration-oriented office environments. We are now hiring ahead of this trend to attract the talent we need, quickly, to position our clients for success,” said Mike Naughton, executive vice president, global client delivery, ServiceSource. “By opening our recruiting strategy to new markets, we’re able to cast a wider net, allowing us to strengthen our candidate pools with diverse and skilled talent.”
“We plan to hire more than 300 positions this year in business intelligence, global sales delivery, information technology, and sales management roles across states such as Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, the Carolinas, Texas and Arizona,” said Andrew Jones, vice president, global human resources and talent acquisition. “When you combine our total rewards compensation, leave and medical benefits with our caring culture and the ability to work with our world-class clients in cloud, SaaS, and software, we rise to the top as an employer of choice.”
The company offers all open positions on its Careers page and beginning May 21, 2021 will offer an on-demand webinar How to Choose Your Next WFH Employer to guide potential applicants toward the best virtual working choice for them.
About ServiceSource
ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX™) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ growth initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.
