Sesame, a Direct-to-Patient Platform, Expands Video Doctor Visits to Phoenix, Arizona

The company announces its video appointment expansion to the Greater Phoenix Region to address the telemedicine needs of patients and independent practices across all specialties during COVID-19
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sesame, a direct-to-patient health care company, today announces its expansion into Phoenix, Arizona as the most affordable video doctor visit and telemedicine provider. Patients are able to book appointments with a wide range of trusted health care providers in their area, including primary care doctors, dentists and dermatologists, as well as those who specialize in mental & behavioral health, pain management and general wellness & prevention. The average price of video appointments on Sesame range from $35 - $68.
Regardless of whether a patient is uninsured or has health insurance, Sesame’s mission is to ensure that quality health care is accessible and affordable to all Americans who need it. Each vetted doctor on Sesame's marketplace lists their own prices, which cuts out the middlemen that drive up costs of traditional health care. Sesame passes those lower prices directly to patients – saving them 60% on average. By offering costs up front, Sesame also removes the hidden fees, unexplained charges and surprise bills from third parties that make seeking care intimidating and unaffordable.
“At a time when millions of Americans have lost their employer-provided insurance and are looking for affordable health care options, we are excited to expand our telemedicine offerings to the Phoenix region,” said David Goldhill, Co-Founder and CEO of Sesame. “With Sesame, patients have a straightforward way to gain access to video care for everything, from a prescription refill, a video COVID-19 screening or mental health consultation, at more affordable prices than they can find anywhere else.”
With rising COVID-19 cases and a complicated vaccine rollout, affordable telehealth is crucial in providing patients with the specialized or routine care they need. Through Sesame, Phoenix residents can easily search for specialized providers in their area, book and pay for that service, and have their video appointment safely and conveniently from their own home. Since Sesame’s video appointment technology is HIPAA compliant, it is able to provide the tools needed to integrate with existing health care systems.
ABOUT SESAME
Sesame is a direct-to-patient health care company making quality care more accessible, affordable and transparent. By offering a platform that connects providers and patients directly, separate from health insurance, Sesame removes the middlemen that drive up costs of the health care system. Sesame passes those savings onto patients, saving up to 60% on average. Sesame is now available with in-person services in select cities and video appointments nationwide in cities like Phoenix to increase access to quality health care for millions of Americans. For more info, visit https://sesamecare.com/.
