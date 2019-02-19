Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate’s blood diagnostic instrument reduces the standard test time down to around seven hours, compared with one to two days more for conventional methods. Research associate Monyka Salazar is shown above.

 photos by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Shares in Tucson-based Accelerate Diagnostics fell Tuesday after the company posted fourth-quarter revenue below analysts’ expectations.

The company reported net sales of $1.8 million, compared with $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and analysts’ average forecast of $2.6 million.

Accelerate, which is commercializing an automated lab system to rapidly identify blood pathogens, posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $22 million, or 41 cents per share, up from a loss of 27 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2017 but in line with analyst expectations.

The company’s shares closed Tuesday at $19.47, down 32 cents or about 1.6 percent, in trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Its shares have traded between a high of $27.65 and a low of $10.23 in the past year.

Accelerate attributed the sales decline to a lower capital sales mix as customers began adopting instrument reagent rental agreements, an option not available in 2017.

For all of 2018, Accelerate posted a net loss of $88.3 million on net sales of $5.7 million, up from $4.2 million in 2017.

The company spent $55 million on sales expenses and $27.6 million on research and development in 2018 as it ramped up its sales force and funded further clinical studies.

