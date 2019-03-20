SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetheChange?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#BetheChangelt;/agt;--The Sheckler Foundation today announced they are taking their 10th
annual Skate For a Cause nationwide this summer, with the revealing of
the 10 recipients that will receive $10,000 “Be The Change” (BTC)
grants. The Foundation will be donating a total of $100,000 to causes
across the United States that support its core mission for supporting
injured action sports athletes and children in need.
“Skate For a Cause” Nationwide Demo Tour:
For the last 9 years,
Skate For A Cause has been a local, family-friendly event that features
a world-class skate jam and carnival aimed to help raise funds for the
Sheckler Foundation’s “Be the Change” initiative. This year, to
celebrate the 10th Anniversary, the Sheckler Foundation is
taking Skate For a Cause on a 10-city nationwide demo tour. Attendees
can come see Ryan Sheckler and Sheckler Foundation SKATEboard members
when they visit any one of the cities represented by the grant winners.
10 BTC $10,000 Grant Recipients and Skate For a Cause Tour Schedule:
From
February 28 – March 13th supporters entered their favorite
causes for “Be the Change,” and The Sheckler Foundation is pleased to
announce the following winning recipients will be included in each stop
of the demo tour across the U.S. Each recipient will receive a $10,000
grant to support their efforts to “Be the Change.”
1. Houston, Texas – Southside Skatepark Skateboarding Day Camp
Southside Skatepark will use its grant to give 50 scholarships to kids
wanting to attend its skate camp, teaching perseverance, self-reliance,
exposure to cultures outside their own and to never, ever give up.
YouTube
2. Rapid City, South Dakota – Process Skate Ministry Indoor
Skatepark
After making a huge impact with Grace & Peace Skatepark in Colorado
Springs, Process Skate Ministry plans to build another indoor skatepark
in Rapid City, South Dakata to provide a safe, sober, year-round
facility that skaters could come do what they love in a fun, encouraging
environment. Process Skate Ministry focuses on at-risk youth in the
areas of building relationships, finding community, overcoming fears and
pushing themselves.
YouTube link: https://youtu.be/A67n_XWKVN0
3. Coconut Creek, Florida – Skate. Surf. Science
Designed to enrich children’s school curriculum, its co-op classes offer
physical activity through surf and skate lessons. Attendees can create
their own skateboard decks, learn how a skateboard is created and find
out what science has to do with landing a trick. At the classes,
students are not just skaters in a park or surfers in the water, but
scientists talking about motion, Newton’s laws, simple machines and the
environment.
YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKAbGWb5zOk
4. Minneapolis, MN – Wiggle Your Toes
Wiggle Your Toes is a small but mighty non-profit in Minneapolis, MN
that was founded by an amputee for the limb-loss and limb-difference
community by providing peer support, financial assistance and
sport-specific prosthetics (which insurance companies still refuse to
pay for, considering them not necessary).
YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leKZVL1NcMk
5. New York, NY – Harold Hunter Foundation's Legacy
Program
HHF’s Legacy Program provides essential support and resources, while
harnessing and developing potential within the community through a
combination of skateboarding activities, mentoring, case management,
life skills workshops and psychosocial support.
YouTube link: https://youtu.be/_W6FuYgwNg0
6. Sacramento, CA – Project Lifelong
Project Lifelong's mission is to empower youth through skateboarding.
Its shared dream and vision is to help make skateboarding accessible to
any child, from any neighborhood designed to connect with marginalized
youth from underserved areas.
YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwDUBKQzVjU
7. Trenton, NJ – Freedom
Freedom is an all-volunteer 501c(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to
giving more people the opportunity to learn the life lessons skating
teaches. Freedom’s work to provide a safe space for skating and to
provide skateboards to youth who would not otherwise be able to afford
them are crucial to creating positive opportunities for kids who need
them most.
YouTube link: https://youtu.be/WqglULmpQ3o
8. Lincoln, NE – The Bay
The Bay is Nebraska’s only public indoor skatepark, and the largest in
the region. The Bay provides access to cameras, high-end computers and
other digital arts equipment, helping to close the tech gap for kids
living in poverty. All-Access Pass holders qualify for free/reduced
lunch, are involved in the juvenile justice system, have experienced
homelessness, come from single-family homes or foster care, and/or come
from newly immigrant households.
YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I23XrIQrHlY&t=21s
9. Nashville, TN – Maple Built
Maple Built is a non-profit apprenticeship program utilizing woodworking
to shape the future for young men in Nashville, TN. One of the primary
avenues through which Maple Built creates jobs for the young men of
Nashville, is through Salemtown
Board Co. (SBCo.). SBCo. is a skateboard manufacturing company that
was started in October of 2012 as a means to provide on-the-job training
for the youth of North Nashville.
YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtMxQ0UlyPM
10. Tempe, AZ – Skate After School
Skate After School is a nonprofit providing innovative after school
programs to underserved youth in the greater Phoenix area. Skate After
School began as a community project nearly seven years ago. Today, it is
a nonprofit that serves roughly 240 students per week across eight
low-income schools in the Valley with a team of over 30 qualified
volunteers.
YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSZ_nhaTSGQ
The Sheckler Foundation will announce the dates for each stop of the
Summer 2019 “Skate For a Cause” Nationwide Demo Tour in the coming weeks.
For additional info on The Sheckler Foundation, stay tuned to: Facebook,
and visit: shecklerfoundation.org.
About Sheckler Foundation:
Founded in 2008, The Sheckler Foundation was created as an avenue for
Ryan Sheckler, his family, friends and business associates to give back
to the community and industry that they are so grateful for. Fueled by
the desire to contribute to the many causes that directly benefit and
enrich the lives of children and injured action sports athletes, the
Sheckler Foundation will produce fundraising events, passion projects
and web-based initiatives to raise capital and awareness. Our ultimate
goal is to empower our community to “Be the Change!”
Contacts
Press Contacts:
Debs Choi
714.310.9651
or
Ashton
Maxfield
949.298.6493