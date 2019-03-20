SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetheChange?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#BetheChangelt;/agt;--The Sheckler Foundation today announced they are taking their 10th

annual Skate For a Cause nationwide this summer, with the revealing of

the 10 recipients that will receive $10,000 “Be The Change” (BTC)

grants. The Foundation will be donating a total of $100,000 to causes

across the United States that support its core mission for supporting

injured action sports athletes and children in need.

“Skate For a Cause” Nationwide Demo Tour:

For the last 9 years,

Skate For A Cause has been a local, family-friendly event that features

a world-class skate jam and carnival aimed to help raise funds for the

Sheckler Foundation’s “Be the Change” initiative. This year, to

celebrate the 10th Anniversary, the Sheckler Foundation is

taking Skate For a Cause on a 10-city nationwide demo tour. Attendees

can come see Ryan Sheckler and Sheckler Foundation SKATEboard members

when they visit any one of the cities represented by the grant winners.

10 BTC $10,000 Grant Recipients and Skate For a Cause Tour Schedule:

From

February 28 – March 13th supporters entered their favorite

causes for “Be the Change,” and The Sheckler Foundation is pleased to

announce the following winning recipients will be included in each stop

of the demo tour across the U.S. Each recipient will receive a $10,000

grant to support their efforts to “Be the Change.”

1. Houston, Texas – Southside Skatepark Skateboarding Day Camp

Southside Skatepark will use its grant to give 50 scholarships to kids

wanting to attend its skate camp, teaching perseverance, self-reliance,

exposure to cultures outside their own and to never, ever give up.

YouTube

link: https://youtu.be/0p1veEcTSXw

2. Rapid City, South Dakota – Process Skate Ministry Indoor

Skatepark

After making a huge impact with Grace & Peace Skatepark in Colorado

Springs, Process Skate Ministry plans to build another indoor skatepark

in Rapid City, South Dakata to provide a safe, sober, year-round

facility that skaters could come do what they love in a fun, encouraging

environment. Process Skate Ministry focuses on at-risk youth in the

areas of building relationships, finding community, overcoming fears and

pushing themselves.

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/A67n_XWKVN0

3. Coconut Creek, Florida – Skate. Surf. Science

Designed to enrich children’s school curriculum, its co-op classes offer

physical activity through surf and skate lessons. Attendees can create

their own skateboard decks, learn how a skateboard is created and find

out what science has to do with landing a trick. At the classes,

students are not just skaters in a park or surfers in the water, but

scientists talking about motion, Newton’s laws, simple machines and the

environment.

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKAbGWb5zOk

4. Minneapolis, MN – Wiggle Your Toes

Wiggle Your Toes is a small but mighty non-profit in Minneapolis, MN

that was founded by an amputee for the limb-loss and limb-difference

community by providing peer support, financial assistance and

sport-specific prosthetics (which insurance companies still refuse to

pay for, considering them not necessary).

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leKZVL1NcMk

5. New York, NY – Harold Hunter Foundation's Legacy

Program

HHF’s Legacy Program provides essential support and resources, while

harnessing and developing potential within the community through a

combination of skateboarding activities, mentoring, case management,

life skills workshops and psychosocial support.

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/_W6FuYgwNg0

6. Sacramento, CA – Project Lifelong

Project Lifelong's mission is to empower youth through skateboarding.

Its shared dream and vision is to help make skateboarding accessible to

any child, from any neighborhood designed to connect with marginalized

youth from underserved areas.

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwDUBKQzVjU

7. Trenton, NJ – Freedom

Freedom is an all-volunteer 501c(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to

giving more people the opportunity to learn the life lessons skating

teaches. Freedom’s work to provide a safe space for skating and to

provide skateboards to youth who would not otherwise be able to afford

them are crucial to creating positive opportunities for kids who need

them most.

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/WqglULmpQ3o

8. Lincoln, NE – The Bay

The Bay is Nebraska’s only public indoor skatepark, and the largest in

the region. The Bay provides access to cameras, high-end computers and

other digital arts equipment, helping to close the tech gap for kids

living in poverty. All-Access Pass holders qualify for free/reduced

lunch, are involved in the juvenile justice system, have experienced

homelessness, come from single-family homes or foster care, and/or come

from newly immigrant households.

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I23XrIQrHlY&t=21s

9. Nashville, TN – Maple Built

Maple Built is a non-profit apprenticeship program utilizing woodworking

to shape the future for young men in Nashville, TN. One of the primary

avenues through which Maple Built creates jobs for the young men of

Nashville, is through Salemtown

Board Co. (SBCo.). SBCo. is a skateboard manufacturing company that

was started in October of 2012 as a means to provide on-the-job training

for the youth of North Nashville.

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtMxQ0UlyPM

10. Tempe, AZ – Skate After School

Skate After School is a nonprofit providing innovative after school

programs to underserved youth in the greater Phoenix area. Skate After

School began as a community project nearly seven years ago. Today, it is

a nonprofit that serves roughly 240 students per week across eight

low-income schools in the Valley with a team of over 30 qualified

volunteers.

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSZ_nhaTSGQ

The Sheckler Foundation will announce the dates for each stop of the

Summer 2019 “Skate For a Cause” Nationwide Demo Tour in the coming weeks.

For additional info on The Sheckler Foundation, stay tuned to: Facebook,

Instagram,

Twitter,

LinkedIn,

and visit: shecklerfoundation.org.

About Sheckler Foundation:

Founded in 2008, The Sheckler Foundation was created as an avenue for

Ryan Sheckler, his family, friends and business associates to give back

to the community and industry that they are so grateful for. Fueled by

the desire to contribute to the many causes that directly benefit and

enrich the lives of children and injured action sports athletes, the

Sheckler Foundation will produce fundraising events, passion projects

and web-based initiatives to raise capital and awareness. Our ultimate

goal is to empower our community to “Be the Change!”

Contacts

Press Contacts:

Debs Choi

714.310.9651

deborah@masterplanpr.com

or

Ashton

Maxfield

949.298.6493

ashton@masterplanpr.com

