Coeo is a revolutionary commercial real estate technology platform that matches users to their perfect spaces—in seconds.
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRETech--Commercial real estate industry veteran Sheila Samii Matuscak has officially joined Kim Ford, LEED AP, as co-CEO of Coeo, to further scale the company. Launched earlier this year, Coeo is a first-of-its-kind, tech-enabled online marketplace that is redefining how brokers and tenants find and share commercial real estate. Coeo’s free open source platform eliminates friction in finding, touring, and booking commercial space, meeting users’ needs in a transparent and efficient manner.
Prior to teaming up at Coeo, Matuscak and Ford met as partners at Cresa, where they worked as Managing Principals representing corporations' commercial real estate needs. They found that they made natural teammates in that they balanced each other’s skill sets.
“While I’m thrilled to be working with Kim again, it was the potential of the Coeo platform that was the real draw,” said Matuscak. “This technology is simply too exciting – I had to be a part of revolutionizing our fragmented industry – so I jumped at the opportunity to help lead the company.”
Co-CEO Ford, is similarly enthusiastic about Matuscak’s decision to join forces. “There is simply no better person than Sheila to help take Coeo’s platform to the next level fast,” Ford said. “Our mission is to propel the commercial real estate industry forward, and Sheila’s proven leadership will get us there that much sooner.”
Notably, Martin Nesbitt, Co-CEO of Chicago-based private equity firm, The Vistria Group, concurred. “I’ve known Sheila for many years when we both were at JLL. She is a force and has proven time and time again why she is a natural industry leader. Her ability to unite the players in the industry will catapult Coeo forward at great speed.”
“Coeo’s ability to provide information to all users through an open, transparent platform is where the future of commercial real estate needs to go,” Nesbitt added. “I am very excited about the potential of Coeo and with Sheila at the helm, Coeo is in good hands.”
Coeo is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with outposts in Chicago and Phoenix. It is currently active in 34+ US cities and is growing daily. www.coeospace.com
About Coeo
Coeo’s proprietary platform enables brokers and users to find, share, schedule a tour, or book commercial space in seconds. Coeo uses a custom match scoring algorithm to join users with their ideal space by matching the amenities they desire with available spaces in the areas they select.
