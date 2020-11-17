Ship-launched Raytheon missile intercepts ICBM target in first-time test

Space-based sensors made by Texas-based Raytheon Intelligence & Space detected and tracked the target and relayed the data to commanders, “in a demonstration of space-based early warning,” the company said.

MDA Director Vice Admiral Jon Hill called the successful intercept “an incredible accomplishment and critical milestone” for the SM-3 Block IIA program, which is part of the primarily ship-based Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense system.

Hill said the MDA is studying the possibility of augmenting the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, which uses large interceptors housed in ground silos in Alaska and California, by fielding additional sensors and weapon systems “to hedge against unexpected developments in the missile threat.”

Co-developed with Japan, the SM-3 IIA is a larger, faster and more capable version of the SM-3 IA originally deployed aboard U.S. ships in 2011 for missile defense of Europe and the upgraded SM-3 IB deployed in 2014. The SM-3 is also deployed at a ground-based “Aegis Ashore” site in Romania, with now-delayed plans for another site in Poland.

The recent test flight was the sixth of an Aegis BMD- equipped vessel using the SM-3 Block IIA missile and was originally scheduled for May, before it was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the MDA said.

The test satisfied a Congressional mandate to evaluate the feasibility of using the SM-3 Block IIA missile — originally designed to hit intermediate-range missiles — to defeat an ICBM threat by the end of 2020, the agency said.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.