Shipping company DHL has doubled the size of its facility in Tucson as cross-border trade with manufacturers in Mexico has steadily climbed.
“As the world’s leader in international shipping, DHL is able to quickly respond to the explosive growth in international e-commerce we’re seeing throughout the country, including in the Tucson area,” said John Fox, VP and general manager, Western U.S. for DHL Express. “Our new facility is addressing the overall increase in international shipping volume among all of our Tucson-based customers.”
Shipments from manufacturing plants that assemble products in Mexico then exported to the U.S. has fueled the growth.
DHL invested $2.8 million in its new location, which features 23,462 square feet of warehouse and office space at 6855 S. Lisa Frank Ave.
The new facility will allow the company to expand its routes and features a conveyor sort system that can handle thousands of packages an hour. Its previous location was 12,000 square feet on East Columbia Street.
Being closer to Tucson International Airport means easier delivery for local customers and quicker access to DHL’s aircraft ramp at the airport, where shipments are transported to and from the company’s facilities in Phoenix. The DHL Tucson service center currently has 19 employees.
Distribution and logistics companies continue to be interested in the Tucson market because of easy access to Interstates 10, 8 and 19 as well as having an inland port with rail capabilities to the ports in California.
The industries are one of the main targets for economic development efforts to recruit companies here.