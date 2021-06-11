Shipping container homes, founded in Tucson, to debut in Denver

Their prototype house was set up at the Solar Zone in UA Tech Park off Rita Road.

“We are thrilled to showcase Stackhouse at UA Tech Park, but our vision does not stop there” Briggs said. “After showcasing our container home here in Tucson, we will journey to Denver, Colorado, where we will create our first 62-unit development to prove the Stackhouse model.

“This will be the first development and community of its kind, and we are proud to share that folks in Denver are excited about our concept and we look forward to seeing where the UACI launchpad continues to take us.”

Their hope is to have Stackhouse projects in different parts of the country so owners can move their home from city to city as they travel or relocate.

The first development will be built near Empower Field at Mile High Stadium and is close to schools, a rail line and a lake.

There are more than 1,000 people on the wait list for the project.

“We’re bummed about leaving Tucson but very excited about going to Denver,” Briggs said.

Aside from the cost of the container, rents in the Denver Stackhouse will be between $1,500 and $3,500 a month.