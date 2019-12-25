Shopping center on Tucson's southwest side adding eatery and mystery tenant

More food options are coming to The Landing shopping center on the Tucson’s southwest side.

Land has been cleared for a 2,400-square-foot Pollo Loco restaurant in the shopping center on Irvington Road and Interstate 19.

A $326,000 building permit was issued for the shop being built by local contractor, Barker Contracting, at 4755 S. Landing Way.

Within the same shopping center, Barker is also building a large retail shell building that could accommodate one large retailer or multiple small ones, but no leases have yet been announced.

The Landing, a 58-acre site, is expected to have up to 600,000 square feet of retail space at build-out, which could come as soon as the end of 2020. It’s owned by local developer Bourn Cos. The site was previously owned by the city of Tucson and used by Tucson Water as a facilities yard then rezoned in 2016.

The city had a restriction on the property prohibiting retail development there until March 2017 as an incentive for developers to build out Tucson Spectrum across the street.

Other construction activity around town includes:

Pima County continues work on the remodeling of the old courthouse at 115 N. Church Ave. with a $2.7 million permit for the 62,265-square-foot site.

Marana Unified School District pulled a $2.3 million permit for 10 new classrooms at Twin Peaks Elementary School, 7995 W. Twin Peaks Road.

A $1.8 million permit was issued for industrial space in the Rockefeller Group Distribution center at 6850 S. Brosius Ave.

Arizona Vascular Specialists is building a 14,137-square-foot medical office at 6442 E. Speedway. The building permit was for $1.4 million.

Christ Lutheran Vail Church is getting a $1.3 million, 8,660-square-foot addition at 14600 E. Colossal Cave Road.

A $1.2 million permit was issued for a 9,761-square-foot veterinary facility at 10425 E. Drexel Road.

A 10,490-square-foot shell building is under construction at 9740 N. Oracle Road. Owner Boulder Oro Valley LLC received a $1.2 million permit.

Chapman Tucson LLC is getting a 9,000-square-foot vehicle service building at 5210 S. Julian Drive. The permit was for $1 million.

TA Building Corp. received a $730,000 permit for an office expansion at 177 N. Church Ave. downtown.

Dino Taco will be coming to 3455 E. Grant Road with a $400,000 improvement permit.

Houghton Developers LLC got a $318,371 permit to build an Eegee’s in the Houghton Town Center, 10158 E. Old Vail Road.

Information on building permits from R.L. Brown Reports, rlbrownreports.com. Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz