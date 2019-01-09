JDA will showcase how AI/ML helps retailers reimagine customer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The retail landscape continues to be disrupted by the pressure of
tariffs, an ever-evolving consumer shopping experience, and more urgency
than ever to adopt the latest digital innovations like artificial
intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to stay ahead. JDA
Software, Inc. has set the stage at the National
Retail Federation (NRF) BIG Show 2019, January 13-15 in New York
City, to demonstrate its retail AI solutions in practice which help
leading retailers reimagine the customer experience and deliver AI-based
end-to-end lifecycle optimized pricing, inventory replenishment,
merchandising and labor plans, all in real-time.
“It is an exciting and transformative time in retail, the likes of which
we haven’t seen before. There is a massive opportunity for retailers to
take advantage of the latest AI/ML technologies to optimize pricing,
predict and shape demand, deliver more accurate forecasts and labor
strategies and ultimately, increase sales and margins,” said Terry
Turner, president, North American Retail, JDA. “At NRF, we’re
highlighting the strategies, technologies and innovations retailers must
undertake as they reinvent themselves and reimagine today’s customer
experience into one that is more personalized, responsive, and
fulfilling.”
JDA Predicts What’s Next in RetAIl
JDA’s ‘Predict What’s Next’ theme at NRF 2019 underscores the importance
that AI can play in today’s reimagined, modern retail strategies. In
August, JDA
acquired Blue Yonder, one of the leading AI/ML companies focused on
retail and supply chain. Blue Yonder has some of the best in-production
AI results of any vendor, including major successes at retailers
including Morrisons, Otto Group and bonprix. With Blue
Yonder now part of JDA, customers across vertical industries will be
able to leverage built-in AI/ML intelligence that enables them to better
plan, analyze, execute and deliver across their operations through a
cognitive, connected supply chain platform.
On Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., JDA will host a Big Ideas session featuring JDA
customer Cheryl Williams, Chief Information Officer, Wakefern Food
Corporation. Desikan Madhavanur, executive vice president and chief
development officer at JDA, and Blue Yonder founder Professor Dr.
Michael Feindt will join Williams in the session titled “Retail AI at
Work: How Leading Retailers are Using AI to Optimize Pricing and
Inventory and Deliver Increased Revenue.” Dr. Feindt, a recognized
leader in AI, will articulate how AI is transforming retail by
shortening supply chains, reducing waste and costs, and optimizing
inventory and pricing decisions at Wakefern, the largest retailer-owned
cooperative in the United States. Feindt will discuss how JDA is
leveraging Blue Yonder’s leading AI and ML algorithms across retail
planning and execution/fulfillment to drive optimized customer
experiences and more profitable replenishment strategies for retailers.
In addition, JDA’s Alex Price, group vice president of global alliances,
channels and technology ecosystem strategy, is speaking on Sunday at
2:00 p.m. in a Big Ideas session titled “BOPIS 2.0: Transforming the
store with self-service automation.” This panel includes speakers from
Apex Supply Chain Solutions, Express and Little Caesars.
JDA’s retail innovation and partner ecosystem on display at NRF
2019
In JDA’s booth #3037 and at key partner booths, attendees can enjoy
interactive experiences that help bring its technology to life:
Dedicated customer showcase: Engage with one of JDA’s most
successful retail customers and leading convenience store chain – RaceTrac
– and learn more about its 20-year evolutionary journey leveraging
JDA’s industry--leading Category Management solutions. Sunday
afternoon, watch the NFL Playoff Football games and enjoy a cold Heineken,
JDA customer and number one brewer in Europe utilizing JDA’s cloud
demand and planning solutions.
Interactive facial recognition experience: Visitors to both the
JDA booth and Panasonic booth #2264 can experience an interactive
facial recognition demonstration and attend a JDA theater presentation
on Sunday, January 13 at 11:00 a.m. to learn more.
Retail innovation theater: More than a dozen 20-minute sessions
will focus on how JDA, its customers and partners – including
RaceTrac, Meijer, Heineken, dunnhumby, InContext, Panasonic, Zebra,
HCL and Microsoft – are transforming their customer experience using
the latest in cloud, AI/ML, mobile and edge devices.
Virtual reality pop-up store: Experience an in-booth virtual
reality pop-up store with new
partner InContext showcasing how a store associate can virtually
walk through the store, changing planograms and assortments on the
fly. Check out the JDA and InContext theater presentation in the JDA
booth on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m.
JDA will also be featured in several other key partner booths onsite at
NRF:
Microsoft booth #3301: learn how bonprix is
leveraging JDA’s Microsoft Azure-based Luminate
Retail solutions, powered by Blue Yonder AI/ML technologies, to
deliver complete lifecycle pricing and replenishment strategies in
real-time
RPE booth #3765: learn more about how JDA’s merchandising and
supply chain solutions are helping retailers make informed decisions
that improve profitability for JDA and RPE customers
SATO booth# 4808: learn how JDA partner SATO offers mobility
print solutions for retailers and warehouse operations
Zebra booth #2101: learn more about how JDA and Zebra are
bringing together their SmartLens solution with JDA Luminate Store
Optimizer to offer a better solution for store operations
JDA will also be previewing findings from its forthcoming “2019 Global
Retail C-Suite Viewpoint Survey,” conducted by retail research firm
Incisiv, in partnership with Microsoft. The survey will highlight the
issues and challenges retail CXOs see in today's evolving retail
landscape. To learn more, attendees can join the JDA innovation theater
on Tuesday, January 15 at 10:30 a.m. to preview the findings.
NRF, Retail’s BIG Show is being held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention
Center in New York and is expected to draw over 37,000 attendees from
more than 100 countries. Keynote speakers include leaders from
Nordstrom, YUM! Brands, IKEA and Proctor & Gamble.
JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine
learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of
the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA
enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its
cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution
and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to
better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and
deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client
brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer
goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you
can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
