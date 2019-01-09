JDA will showcase how AI/ML helps retailers reimagine customer

experiences featuring RaceTrac, bonprix and Morrisons, along with an

interactive virtual reality pop-up store and facial recognition

demonstration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The retail landscape continues to be disrupted by the pressure of

tariffs, an ever-evolving consumer shopping experience, and more urgency

than ever to adopt the latest digital innovations like artificial

intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to stay ahead. JDA

Software, Inc. has set the stage at the National

Retail Federation (NRF) BIG Show 2019, January 13-15 in New York

City, to demonstrate its retail AI solutions in practice which help

leading retailers reimagine the customer experience and deliver AI-based

end-to-end lifecycle optimized pricing, inventory replenishment,

merchandising and labor plans, all in real-time.

“It is an exciting and transformative time in retail, the likes of which

we haven’t seen before. There is a massive opportunity for retailers to

take advantage of the latest AI/ML technologies to optimize pricing,

predict and shape demand, deliver more accurate forecasts and labor

strategies and ultimately, increase sales and margins,” said Terry

Turner, president, North American Retail, JDA. “At NRF, we’re

highlighting the strategies, technologies and innovations retailers must

undertake as they reinvent themselves and reimagine today’s customer

experience into one that is more personalized, responsive, and

fulfilling.”

JDA Predicts What’s Next in RetAIl

JDA’s ‘Predict What’s Next’ theme at NRF 2019 underscores the importance

that AI can play in today’s reimagined, modern retail strategies. In

August, JDA

acquired Blue Yonder, one of the leading AI/ML companies focused on

retail and supply chain. Blue Yonder has some of the best in-production

AI results of any vendor, including major successes at retailers

including Morrisons, Otto Group and bonprix. With Blue

Yonder now part of JDA, customers across vertical industries will be

able to leverage built-in AI/ML intelligence that enables them to better

plan, analyze, execute and deliver across their operations through a

cognitive, connected supply chain platform.

On Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., JDA will host a Big Ideas session featuring JDA

customer Cheryl Williams, Chief Information Officer, Wakefern Food

Corporation. Desikan Madhavanur, executive vice president and chief

development officer at JDA, and Blue Yonder founder Professor Dr.

Michael Feindt will join Williams in the session titled “Retail AI at

Work: How Leading Retailers are Using AI to Optimize Pricing and

Inventory and Deliver Increased Revenue.” Dr. Feindt, a recognized

leader in AI, will articulate how AI is transforming retail by

shortening supply chains, reducing waste and costs, and optimizing

inventory and pricing decisions at Wakefern, the largest retailer-owned

cooperative in the United States. Feindt will discuss how JDA is

leveraging Blue Yonder’s leading AI and ML algorithms across retail

planning and execution/fulfillment to drive optimized customer

experiences and more profitable replenishment strategies for retailers.

In addition, JDA’s Alex Price, group vice president of global alliances,

channels and technology ecosystem strategy, is speaking on Sunday at

2:00 p.m. in a Big Ideas session titled “BOPIS 2.0: Transforming the

store with self-service automation.” This panel includes speakers from

Apex Supply Chain Solutions, Express and Little Caesars.

JDA’s retail innovation and partner ecosystem on display at NRF

2019

In JDA’s booth #3037 and at key partner booths, attendees can enjoy

interactive experiences that help bring its technology to life:



  • Dedicated customer showcase: Engage with one of JDA’s most
    successful retail customers and leading convenience store chain – RaceTrac
    – and learn more about its 20-year evolutionary journey leveraging
    JDA’s industry--leading Category Management solutions. Sunday
    afternoon, watch the NFL Playoff Football games and enjoy a cold Heineken,
    JDA customer and number one brewer in Europe utilizing JDA’s cloud
    demand and planning solutions.


  • Interactive facial recognition experience: Visitors to both the
    JDA booth and Panasonic booth #2264 can experience an interactive
    facial recognition demonstration and attend a JDA theater presentation
    on Sunday, January 13 at 11:00 a.m. to learn more.


  • Retail innovation theater: More than a dozen 20-minute sessions
    will focus on how JDA, its customers and partners – including
    RaceTrac, Meijer, Heineken, dunnhumby, InContext, Panasonic, Zebra,
    HCL and Microsoft – are transforming their customer experience using
    the latest in cloud, AI/ML, mobile and edge devices.


  • Virtual reality pop-up store: Experience an in-booth virtual
    reality pop-up store with new
    partner     InContext showcasing how a store associate can virtually
    walk through the store, changing planograms and assortments on the
    fly. Check out the JDA and InContext theater presentation in the JDA
    booth on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m.

JDA will also be featured in several other key partner booths onsite at

NRF:



  • Microsoft booth #3301: learn how bonprix is
    leveraging JDA’s Microsoft Azure-based Luminate
    Retail     solutions, powered by Blue Yonder AI/ML technologies, to
    deliver complete lifecycle pricing and replenishment strategies in
    real-time


  • RPE booth #3765: learn more about how JDA’s merchandising and
    supply chain solutions are helping retailers make informed decisions
    that improve profitability for JDA and RPE customers


  • SATO booth# 4808: learn how JDA partner SATO offers mobility
    print solutions for retailers and warehouse operations


  • Zebra booth #2101: learn more about how JDA and Zebra are
    bringing together their SmartLens solution with JDA Luminate Store
    Optimizer to offer a better solution for store operations

JDA will also be previewing findings from its forthcoming “2019 Global

Retail C-Suite Viewpoint Survey,” conducted by retail research firm

Incisiv, in partnership with Microsoft. The survey will highlight the

issues and challenges retail CXOs see in today's evolving retail

landscape. To learn more, attendees can join the JDA innovation theater

on Tuesday, January 15 at 10:30 a.m. to preview the findings.

NRF, Retail’s BIG Show is being held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention

Center in New York and is expected to draw over 37,000 attendees from

more than 100 countries. Keynote speakers include leaders from

Nordstrom, YUM! Brands, IKEA and Proctor & Gamble.

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: @JDASoftware

Predicts What’s Next in Retail at the NRF BIG Show 2019 #NRF2019:

http://bit.ly/2TiUxV0

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine

learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of

the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA

enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its

cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution

and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to

better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and

deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client

brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer

goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you

can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

Social Networks:

Web: https://jda.com

Blog:

https://blog.jda.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/JDASoftware

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Contacts

JDA Public Relations Contact:

Jolene Peixoto, Senior

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles