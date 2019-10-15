PEORIA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Richard Grad, VP/Director, announced the signing of an Exclusive Option on an incredible breakthrough technology that will rid the uncertainty of every athlete’s parent’s dread, every coach’s fear, of the athlete receiving a concussion.
“This prototype mouth guard detects and collects data points about the athlete’s heart rate and blood pressure using an infrared sensor. It monitors the core body temperature, biting force, oral diseases, HIV, Cancers and Diabetes through saliva. The user-friendly computer interface simplifies data collection allowing the viewer to detect dangerous levels of force experienced during activity," says Mr. Grad.
“Our technology utilizes at least 11 sensor channels to collect the data in real-time. All data is remotely sent in real time, read from a smart phone, tablet or computer to determine the level of physical condition of the individual. This is a remarkable breakthrough. As a parent and friend of Professional sports stars, I can’t wait to spread the news.”
Cheering for your child’s performance always brings a quiet wish that it’s soon over. We all want our favorite athlete to come out of the big game without bruises, bumps—or worse; the dread of concussion. This worrisome feeling is paramount in every sports activity. Physical effort demands constant stress on one’s heart and affects the entire bodily function. At last, we can stop grinding our teeth, sit back and watch the game knowing our athletes are being looked after; Signet has the answer!
Signet International Holdings, Inc. (OTC: SIGN )
Ernie Letiziano, 561-832-2000
E mail: eletiziano@aol.com