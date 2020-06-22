Silver Saddle Steakhouse delays reopening due to spike in coronavirus cases

Pima County back on May 15 had 1,750 confirmed cases and 155 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services; as of Monday, the county had 5,587 confirmed cases and 242 COVID-linked deaths in the greater Tucson area.

Alva said those numbers top his list of reasons to delay reopening his restaurant. He also worries about increased food costs, which appear to be starting to go down, and how responsible his employees are when they are out in public.

Alva has spoken with his employees about the need to adhere to social distancing mandates and wear masks when they are outside of work to protect themselves and their coworkers. He said he has asked employees for assurances that they are being safe to minimize the risk of bringing the virus into the restaurant.

When they do reopen, Alva said they are looking at a dining room that will be will be about 35 to 40 percent of its current 200-plus capacity, which Alva admitted with be financially difficult given the restaurant's specialty: Meat. Silver Saddle specializes in mesquite grilled steaks, ribs and chicken, ranging from $22 to $35.

“Thirty-five to 40 percent (capacity) is very scary when you are dealing with our price point,” he said.