Singles’ Guide to Winning With Money

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Successfully managing money can be difficult for many people. But, whether by choice or as a result of life circumstances, being single presents some particularly unique financial challenges.

“When you’re single, all financial decisions and obligations fall to you, which can be overwhelming,” said Michael Sullivan, a personal financial consultant with Take Charge America, a national nonprofit credit and debt management agency. “But with the right mindset and determination, you can build a financial foundation that sets you up to win with money regardless of your relationship status.”